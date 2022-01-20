Nanaimo care-home COVID outbreak grows to 27 cases

Island Health says entire Dufferin Place facility now dealing with outbreak

The COVID-19 outbreak at Nanaimo’s Dufferin Place has been expanded to include the entire facility.

Island Health issued an update Thursday, Jan. 20, advising that 27 residents of the long-term care home have now tested positive for the virus.

“Residents are being closely monitored and, in general, are experiencing mild symptoms at this time,” noted a press release from the health authority.

Island Health says there are no admissions or transfers happening at long-term care units where there are outbreaks, though essential visits can continue. Staff movements are being limited where possible. Enhanced cleaning and infection control measures are continuing and staff and residents are being screened for symptoms.

”Island Health has implemented comprehensive strategies to prevent and respond to COVID-19 in long-term care, acute care, assisted living and licensed care facilities,” the release noted.

