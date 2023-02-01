Vancouver Island Regional Library. (News Bulletin file photo)

Nanaimo city councillor becomes chairperson of VIRL board

Coun. Erin Hemmens has been Vancouver Island Regional Library’s acting chairperson since the fall

A Nanaimo city councillor is now head of Vancouver Island Regional Library’s board as of the organization’s AGM this past weekend.

Erin Hemmens, acting VIRL chairperson since October, was acclaimed as chairperson at the annual general meeting Saturday, Jan. 28, noted a press release from the library. Hemmens’s experience includes stints as vice-chairperson in 2022 and as an executive committee member in 2019 and 2021.

Hemmens said she is looking forward to her duties as it is an “exciting time of change and opportunity for [the] library system.”

“Looking ahead, we are focused on meaningful and lasting reconciliation, activating our new strategic plan, re-energizing our capital project processes, improving literacy levels, leveraging the power of partnerships to address regional challenges, and continuing to provide library services that lift our communities up and ensure an equity of services across our vast service area,” she said in the press release.

Coun. Fred Robertson from the District of Port Hardy was voted in as the new vice-chairperson.

In all, VIRL’s board is comprised of representation from 28 municipalities, with responsibility for a budget of over $33 million.

