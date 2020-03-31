4,000 masks, 25,000 gloves and other items collected by the Nanaimo District Dental Society await pickup at Lakeside Dental Clinic on Monday. (Photo submitted)

Nanaimo dentists donate 4,000 masks, 25,000 gloves to health-care peers

Nanaimo District Dental Society collects items for front-line workers during COVID-19 pandemic

With their chairs empty for now, Nanaimo dentists decided they have plenty of equipment they can spare in a crisis.

Dentists in the Nanaimo area donated 4,000 masks – including 800 N95 masks – as well as 25,000 disposable gloves and other needed items to health-care workers in the region this week.

Nanaimo Division of Family Practice is co-ordinating the collection of personal protective equipment locally and Beccy Robson, project manager, met Dr. Robert Wolanski, president of Nanaimo District Dental Society, at his office at Lakeside Dental Clinic on Monday to pick up the materials.

“We managed to squeeze everything into her seats and the back [of her truck],” said Wolanski. “We had a lot of stuff.”

He put out the call before the weekend, asking his peers to drop it off at his clinic, and said every dentist responded positively. Some had already dropped off PPE at the hospital.

“It’s needed more by the front-line people. We can’t use it now,” Wolanski said.

Dental clinics have been shut down for more than two weeks; the College of Dental Surgeons of B.C. recommended March 16 that all non-essential dental services be suspended to control the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“We’re all handling all our calls over the phone, just with expert advice and medication and we can hold people for a few weeks that way, but at some point, some treatment needs to be done,” Wolanski said.

He doesn’t expect dental services to resume until sometime in May. He said he’s an older practitioner who doesn’t carry a lot of debt, but said having zero income right now will be “extremely hard” on younger dentists, and added that the shutdown has meant staff layoffs. However, he added that dentists are well aware that treatment is risky during a pandemic.

“Once we’re in the mouth and we fire up our handpiece, we’re at the top of the respiratory tract and if there’s virus there, everything just goes into a big cloud of aerosol,” Wolanski said.

He said Island Oral Facial and Implant Surgery in Nanaimo has offered use of its four ventilators to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital if needed.

Anyone with any supplies of personal protective equipment including gloves, masks, gowns, eye protection, hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes is asked to contact the Nanaimo Division of Family Practice at www.divisionsbc.ca/nanaimo/resources/donateppe.

READ ALSO: Nanaimo first responders salute health-care workers during COVID-19 pandemic

READ ALSO: Stay informed about COVID-19


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19 essential workers can apply for B.C. pre-school child care
Next story
Liberals delay release of 75% wage subsidy details, costs: Morneau

Just Posted

Bradshaw’s Photo Highlight: Juvenile eagle

‘I was able to drive up close to it and get a few pictures without getting out of the truck’

Port Hardy Secondary School’s 2019-2020 wrestling season

Both Lamothe and Speck thanked Cleary for volunteering his time to sponsor the program.

First government licensed cannabis shop on Vancouver Island celebrates one year in business

‘I’m really happy we’re here giving the public what they want’

Fire Chefs give back to community with one free meal a day to those who are in need

Fire Chefs will offer one free meal from 3:30 until 4:30 on the days they are open to those in need.

Social media a blessing and a curse during time of crisis: B.C. communication expert

‘In moments of crisis, fear is very real and palpable,’ says SFU’s Peter Chow-White

‘The Office’ star John Krasinski offers Some Good News in trying times

‘The human spirit still found a way to break through and blow us all away’

Anti-tax group calls for MPs, senators to donate scheduled pay raises to charity

Bill C-30, adopted 15 years ago, mandates the salary and allowance increases each calendar year

Two arrested after man lies about COVID-19 illness to stay in Victoria Airbnb for free

Victoria Police found stolen goods inside the occupied unit

Liberals delay release of 75% wage subsidy details, costs: Morneau

Program will provide up to $847 per week for each worker

Nanaimo dentists donate 4,000 masks, 25,000 gloves to health-care peers

Nanaimo District Dental Society collects items for front-line workers during COVID-19 pandemic

No laws in B.C. to force businesses to offer refunds, even during a pandemic

Black Press Media talks to Consumer Protection BC on how to navigate during COVID-19

10% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients are 40 or younger: Canada’s top doctor

There are more than 7,700 virus cases in Canada

COVID-19 essential workers can apply for B.C. pre-school child care

Parent referral opens, providers offered emergency funding

Most abiding by COVID-19 rules, back fines, arrests of those who aren’t: poll

But 64 per cent said they’ve personally witnessed people not respecting the measures

Most Read