Police have a large sum of cash that was turned over to them after a man found it on a sidewalk in north Nanaimo. (News Bulletin file photo)

Police have a large sum of cash that was turned over to them after a man found it on a sidewalk in north Nanaimo. (News Bulletin file photo)

Nanaimo doubling up on random piles of found money

RCMP ask for help determining owners of envelope found on sidewalk, lump sum in shopping mall

Another significant amount of money was found elsewhere in Nanaimo on the same day that someone found another stash of cash.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, “a large sum of money” was found on a sidewalk Dec. 31 in north Nanaimo.

The person who found the cash told police he found an envelope of money on the ground in his neighbourhood. The finder checked with his neighbours, but no one reported they had lost any money, so he handed the money over to police.

The cash will be held for 90 days and if the owner of the money cannot be found, the person who found it is eligible to receive it.

Anyone with information about the money or who it might belong to is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP detachment non-emergency line at 25-754-2345 and quote file No. 2021-47853.

The money found on the sidewalk was found the same day that more than $1,000 was left at a north Nanaimo shopping mall.

READ ALSO: Large sum of money found in Nanaimo shopping mall


photos@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RCMP Briefs

Previous story
Latest research shows Omicron infectious up to 10 days: Tam
Next story
‘It gets better’: Roberta Bondar reflects on being first Canadian woman in space

Just Posted

A Pipe Eye vacuum truck at work in Port Alice in 2021. (Debra Lynn photo)
Pipe Eye Video Inspections: the phone rings every day

Staffing challenges driven by Omicron cases numbers have significantly impacted the ability of Island Health to provide safe, quality care, health authority president Kathy McNeil said. (Black Press Media file photo)
Omicron-driven staffing shortages lead to service interruptions in Island Health facilities

The U15 North Island Eagles celebrate after dominating the Victoria Admirals on home ice. (Dennis and April Foster Facebook photo)
VIDEO: U15 North Island Eagles finish off perfect season with a shutout on home ice

The entrance to the Port Hardy swimming pool. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
Port Hardy’s indoor swimming pool tentatively scheduled to reopen by 2023