Physical forces conspire against Dustin Haracka and his ‘Batmobile’ as he tries to navigate a downhill slalom course during the first Vancouver Island University Engineering Soapbox Race on Thursday, April 7. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

Physical forces conspire against Dustin Haracka and his ‘Batmobile’ as he tries to navigate a downhill slalom course during the first Vancouver Island University Engineering Soapbox Race on Thursday, April 7. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

Nanaimo engineering students come to grips with gravity at soapbox derby

VIU Engineering Club holds race day, hopes to make it an annual event

Vancouver Island University engineering students let gravity take its course, so to speak, at the university’s first VIU Engineering Soapbox Race.

The event, organized by VIU’s engineering club, drew students, professors and Nanaimo engineering firms to the university’s lower parking lot Thursday, April 7, when six teams put their soapbox designs to the test on downhill and slalom courses to see which teams could get through the courses the quickest without crashing.

A number of three-wheeled soapbox designs chalked up some of the quickest course times course times against their four-wheeled competition, but only when their drivers managed to navigate course curves without flipping their cars over in the turns.

The teams with the best-engineered designs and the most skillful drivers brought home trophies and other prizes as well as bragging rights for participating.

McGhee Tomlinson, VIU Engineering Club president, who co-organized the event with club vice-president Dustin Haracka, said the club is new and organizers wanted to host an event students could rally around.

“It went really well. A lot better than we expected,” Tomlinson said. “There was a lot bigger turnout than we expected … we plan on hosting it again next year and … we hope to continue it and make it a tradition at VIU.”


photos@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

EducationOutdoors and RecreationScienceSportsVIU

Previous story
Preliminary report finds complaints about Air Canada CEO speech founded: commissioner
Next story
Uncertainties of farm succession pose major risk to food security: B.C. farmer

Just Posted

VIRL announced Saturday afternoon that it has re-engaged the assigned mediator in its labour dispute with librarians represented by BCGEU. The Sidney/North Saanich branch of VIRL was the site of pickets as late as April 8. (Black Press Media file photo)
VIRL announces it is going back to the table with a mediator in library strike

Campbell River has one of the lowest rental vacancy rates on Vancouver Island. Photo by Marc Kitteringham - Campbell River Mirror
Budget leaves North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney wanting more when it comes to housing

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney speaks during the Standing Committee on Veterans Affairs meeting on March 23. Photo courtesy Youtube
MP Rachel Blaney content with parts of budget, but still wanted more

Nineteen salmon farms in the Discovery Islands were given 18 months to vacate, causing shock and uncertainty in the industry. (Photo courtesy Grieg Seafood BC)
DFO says Canada still committed to transitioning away from open-net pen salmon farming