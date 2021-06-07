Nanaimo Regional General Hospital. (News Bulletin file)

Nanaimo Regional General Hospital. (News Bulletin file)

Nanaimo hospital district may seek help from other Vancouver Island regions for $1B project

Funding for patient tower and services discussed by committee

With a new Nanaimo hospital patient tower projected to cost approximately $1 billion and staff requesting advocacy for increased services, the Regional District of Nanaimo may ask neighbouring districts to cover some of the costs.

It was a topic of discussion for the Nanaimo Regional Hospital District select committee June 3, as members passed a motion asking staff to look into partnering with other regional districts and working together to fund specialized services at NRGH.

In March, NRGH staff asked the RDN to ask the B.C. government to commit to a plan that included the patient tower, as well as cardiac service and a comprehensive cancer service centre, which the board agreed to do.

Under the current funding formula, the RDN would be on the hook for 40 per cent of the cost (currently $420 million) with the B.C. government taking care of the remaining 60 per cent.

Leanne Salter, Coombs-area director, proposed the motion.

“There is a monetary issue at hand, and can we do things differently and still achieve our goal and not just our goal, but we’re talking Vancouver Island,” said Salter. “Because even if the RDN and the electoral areas fund the tertiary hospital in Nanaimo and do the 60/40 and the cancer clinic, all those things we’re talking about … but if we do that, we’re doing the same thing over and over.

“We’re going to carry on down this road until we hit the wall and we will hit a wall because of the costs, so can we start looking at this a little differently?”

Phyllis Carlyle, RDN chief administrative officer, said the district could ask peers but more information will be needed.

“There’s nothing wrong with asking,” said Carlyle. “But I think it would have to have some rationale that we would have to get from [Island Health] about the expectation as to which patients are coming from which regional districts currently for service at Nanaimo and in the future when they build the additions that they’re expecting, what do they expect the patient flow to be from where.

“We don’t have that data, but we can ask (Island Health) if they have those projections and see if those projections actually support those regional districts funding part of the existing structure.”

According to a staff report, a north Island hospital project, which opened in fall 2017, consisted of a 95-bed hospital at Campbell River and 153-bed facility for Comox. It had a combined price tag of $606 million and the Comox regional hospital district provided $150 million from its reserves, accumulated in anticipation of the project.

The remaining $90 million was secured through borrowing (10-year long-term debt), said the report, and tax requisition for its residents is 54¢ per $1,000 assessed in 2020.

Nanaimo Regional Hospital District currently taxes at 16¢ per $1,000 assessed and could increase that rate in order to help pay for its hospital improvements, the report suggested.

Currently, construction on the tower is anticipated to begin in 2026.

The recommendation will need to go before the hospital district board. Its next meeting is scheduled for Dec. 7.

RELATED: RDN asked to back plan for more services at NRGH

RELATED: Construction underway on NRGH’s new ICU


reporter@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow Karl on Twitter and Instagram

HospitalsIsland HealthNanaimo Regional District

Previous story
Vancouver Island woman’s family awaits answers into her fatal police shooting
Next story
Child, man injured after gunshots exchanged during police chase near Merritt: RCMP

Just Posted

Email letters to editor@northislandgazette.com and we will publish online and in print. Email letters to editor@northislandgazette.com and we will publish online and in print.
LETTER: Port Hardy Bay is not a historic sea otter area

‘Our ancestors knew that apex predators of marine resources could not live in harmony together’

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney speaks up during parliament’s question period about the long-awaited aquaculture report for B.C. (NDP MP Rachel Blaney youtube video screenshot)
North Island-Powell River MP wants timeline for federal report on aquaculture in B.C.

Beech stated he fully expect the report will be ready in the next number of weeks

Black Press media file
Port Hardy RCMP nab impaired drivers throughout the month of May

May 22 was National Impaired driving enforcement day

North Island Gazette file photo
Men’s and Ladies Nights are back at Seven Hills Golf & Country Club

With COVID-19 restrictions starting to loosen up, the Seven Hills Golf &… Continue reading

New COVID-19 cases on Vancouver Island by local health area for the week of May 23-30. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control image)
Case counts encouraging, but Island ‘still vulnerable,’ says health authority

New COVID-19 cases decrease again in almost all areas of Vancouver Island

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits a memorial at the Eternal flame on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, which is in recognition of discovery of children’s remains at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau calls on Catholic Church to take responsibility for residential schools

Prime Minister said he expects the church to make school records available

This photograph of a computer screen during a virtual interview on April 9, 2021, shows Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, right, as he sits with his wife Fran DeWine while she holds a printed copy of the Yellow Springs News issue page from April 28, 1955 that shows DeWine as a then second-grader, while receiving his polio vaccination. Tens of millions of today’s older Americans lived through the polio epidemic, their childhood summers dominated by concern about the virus. Some parents banned their kids from public swimming pools and neighborhood playgrounds and avoided large gatherings. Some of those from the polio era are sharing their memories with today’s youngsters as a lesson of hope for the battle against COVID-19. Soon after polio vaccines became widely available, U.S. cases and death tolls plummeted to hundreds a year, then dozens in the 1960s, and to U.S. eradication in 1979.(AP Photo/Dan Sewell)
Polio: When vaccines and re-emergence were just as daunting

Survivors sharing their memories with today’s younger people as a lesson of hope

Grounded Air Canada planes sit on the tarmac at Pearson International Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Air Canada says senior executives to voluntarily return 2020 bonuses

Public disappointment cited for return of some of the packages handed executives

FILE – A vial containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is shown at a vaccination site in Marcq en Baroeul, outside Lille, northern France, Saturday, March 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Michel Spingler
Moderna seeks Health Canada approval for kids as young as 12 to receive its vaccine

It could be the second vaccine for COVID approved in teenagers

Members of Chantel Moore’s family gathered on the steps of the B.C. legislature on June 4. It was the first anniversary of the 26-year-old mother being fatally shot by a police officer in New Brunswick during what was supposed to be a wellness check. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Vancouver Island woman’s family awaits answers into her fatal police shooting

Chantel Moore died on June 4, 2020, after being shot by police during a wellness check

FILE – A B.C. Ferries vessel passes Bowen Island while traveling on Howe Sound from Horseshoe Bay to Langdale, B.C., on Friday, April 23, 2021. A BC Ferries passenger was recovered from the waters near Bowen Island after going overboard Sunday, after another passenger witnessed them fall off the ferry mid-afternoon. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
BC Ferries passenger goes overboard, recovered near Bowen Island

The person’s condition is unknown

Two individuals were located inside a vehicle which was eventually stopped by police. One adult male and one child, believed to be under the age of 12 years old, were taken to hospital. (File photo)
Child, man injured after gunshots exchanged during police chase near Merritt: RCMP

The child was in the vehicle alleged to be fleeing from police after stolen property investigation

Nanaimo Regional General Hospital. (News Bulletin file)
Nanaimo hospital district may seek help from other Vancouver Island regions for $1B project

Funding for patient tower and services discussed by committee

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) makes a glove save during first period NHL Stanley Cup playoff hockey action against the Winnipeg Jets, in Montreal, Sunday, June 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Montreal Canadiens a win away from NHL semifinals after 5-1 victory over Winnipeg

Habs can sweep aside Jets with victory Monday

Most Read