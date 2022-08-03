BCLC photo

BCLC photo

Nanaimo lotto player wins $1 million in Lotto Max draw

‘MaxMillions’ prize the biggest payout as no one won the jackpot in the Aug. 2 draw

A lottery player in Nanaimo is an instant millionaire after winning one of the ‘MaxMillions’ prizes in last night’s Lotto Max draw.

No one won the $50-million jackpot in the Aug. 2 draw, so the $1-million ticket sold in Nanaimo was the night’s top prize.

The winning numbers for the Nanaimo MaxMillions ticket, according to the B.C. Lottery Corporation website, are 6, 7, 14, 21, 22, 37, 47.

For more information about playing the lotto, visit PlayNow.com. For information about gambling responsibly, visit GameSense.com.

READ ALSO: Nanaimo lotto player planning a big surprise after winning $500,000

READ ALSO: Nanaimo lotto player wins $500,000 on the Extra

READ ALSO: Nanaimo woman planning shopping trip after winning $500,000 playing Lotto Max


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Gaming

Previous story
Snowbirds cancel show at Penticton Peach Festival after crash
Next story
5-minute 911 wait times now the ‘new normal’ call takers union says

Just Posted

Black Press Media File
Port Hardy RCMP confirm no shots were fired last night during apprehension of suspect

A campfire ban will go into effect Aug. 4 in the Coastal Fire Centre, with the except of Haida Gwaii. (BCWS map)
Campfire ban ordered for Vancouver Island, Lower Mainland

The Giyuxw Lake. (Recreation Sites and Trails BC Facebook photo)
Kwakiutl work together with partners and governments to protect the Giyuxw watershed

The Atli Chip Limited Partnership team achieved an important milestone when they loaded their first barge of slash chips which will be delivered to a Paper Excellence mill. (Submitted file photo)
Chips happening on northern Vancouver Island