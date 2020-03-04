Tori Bruce Schild, 29, from Nanaimo, faces child pornography-related charges after police executed a search warrant on his home in September 2018. (Black Press file)

Nanaimo man faces child porn charges after police execute search warrant

Charges were laid against Tori Bruce Schild, 29, on Feb. 27

A Nanaimo man will be in provincial court next week, facing child pornography-related charges.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, Tori Bruce Schild, 29, was arrested Feb. 27 and charged with possession, downloading and distributing child pornography. Police say the investigation of Schild began May 2018 and it led to the execution of a search warrant on his home September 2018.

Items were seized and supported the charges that were laid against him, the press release said. The investigation came about after information was provided by the B.C. Integrated Child Exploitation Unit (ICE). There were no local victims identified as a result of the investigation, it said.

“Our officers are dedicated and extremely knowledgeable in the techniques and software used by offenders who attempt to mask their online identities,” said Const. Gary O’Brien in the press release. “The message is clear – there is nowhere to hide and if you are involved in these activities, the next knock on your door could be from the police.”

Schild will see his next day in court on Tuesday, March 10.

YESTERDAY’S MOST-READ: ‘We don’t have any masks:’ Nanaimo dealing with coronavirus impacts

More from the News Bulletin on Facebook and Twitter

child porn

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C.’s three latest COVID-19 cases related to travel from Iran
Next story
White Claw Hard Seltzer to hit B.C. shelves this weekend

Just Posted

VIDEO: North Island Bantam Eagles battle back and throttle Sooke Thunderbirds en route to BC Championships

“We were down by one and then we came back and beat them because we worked as a team”

Earthquake with 4.4 magnitude hits off Port Hardy

On Monday morning the third earthquake with a magnitude higher that 4.0 in 2020 to hit B.C. coast

May Rink dominates Fort Rupert Curling Club’s Men’s Bonspiel A-Final

“we’ve been having lots of drinks and having lots of fun on the ice”

District of Port Hardy updates fireworks bylaw with stricter rules

“There’s always been an issue with fireworks and how they’ve been used in our community”

North Island Gazette nominated for Newspaper Excellence for the third year in a row

“thank you to all of our advertisers and our loyal readership”

‘One day at a time’: ‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek speaks one year after cancer diagnosis

Trebek said the past year had both good and bad days

Wet’suwet’en elected council wants in on pipeline, B.C. land talks

Deal with Ottawa, Victoria leaves councils out, hereditary chiefs told

Toilet paper roll selling for $100 on Craigslist as people capitalize on COVID-19 fears

A plethora of posts selling toilet paper have popped up on Facebook and Craigslist in the past few days

White Claw Hard Seltzer to hit B.C. shelves this weekend

The highly sought after beverage will be available on Mar. 7

BC rink snaps Brier losing skid

Jim Cotter and company double the Yukon 6-3 Wednesday morning in Kingston, Ont.

Nanaimo man faces child porn charges after police execute search warrant

Charges were laid against Tori Bruce Schild, 29, on Feb. 27

B.C.’s three latest COVID-19 cases related to travel from Iran

Four cases identified Tuesday make 12, all in isolation at home

B.C. tourism group says bookings from China down 70% amid COVID-19 fears

Destination BC says bookings are down from China by about 70 per cent between March and October

Majority of Canadians unhappy with Trudeau’s handling of blockade crisis: poll

Leger executive vice-president says this represents a major shift in public support for Indigenous rights

Most Read