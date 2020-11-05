Nanaimo man wins $2 million playing the lotto

Brad Rowan matched all six numbers on his B.C./49 ticket

A Nanaimo man got to call his boss and take a day off after winning $2 million playing the lotto.

Brad Rowan matched all six numbers to win the top prize in the B.C./49 draw Oct. 28.

He had won $1 on a Daily Grand lotto ticket and decided to use his winnings on a B.C./49 ticket, noted a press release from the B.C. Lottery Corporation.

He checked the ticket using the B.C. Lotto app, then shared the news with his partner before calling in to work.

“I called my boss – I told him I was going to take the day off,” said Rowan, who works in the forestry industry on the Island.

He and his partner were already in the final stages of buying a home and they now have “a seriously awesome down payment,” noted the press release.

For more information about playing the lotto, visit PlayNow.com. For information about gambling responsibly, visit GameSense.com.

READ ALSO: Nanaimo man wins $675,000 on Set for Life scratch ticket

READ ALSO: Nanaimo woman will buy ‘supersonic’ hair dryer after $500,000 lotto win



editor@nanaimobulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

gambling