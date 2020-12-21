Nanaimo man wins $75,000 for the holidays playing the lotto

Joseph Robichaud matched five out of six numbers in a BC/49 draw

A Nanaimo man was in disbelief after finding out that matching five out of six lotto numbers was good enough for a $75,000 BC/49 lotto prize.

Joseph Robichaud was a prize winner in an Oct. 31 draw, but the B.C. Lotto Corporation just announced the win today, Dec. 21.

Robichaud bought his winning ticket at the 7-Eleven on Departure Bay Road using a quick pick. He scanned his ticket at home using the BCLC Lotto app.

“I … couldn’t believe it,” he said. “It feels awesome.”

He told the lotto corp that he plans to pay bills with some of his winnings and save the rest.

