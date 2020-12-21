Nanaimo’s Joseph Robichaud won $75,000 playing BC/49 this fall. (Photo submitted)

Nanaimo man wins $75,000 for the holidays playing the lotto

Joseph Robichaud matched five out of six numbers in a BC/49 draw

A Nanaimo man was in disbelief after finding out that matching five out of six lotto numbers was good enough for a $75,000 BC/49 lotto prize.

Joseph Robichaud was a prize winner in an Oct. 31 draw, but the B.C. Lotto Corporation just announced the win today, Dec. 21.

Robichaud bought his winning ticket at the 7-Eleven on Departure Bay Road using a quick pick. He scanned his ticket at home using the BCLC Lotto app.

“I … couldn’t believe it,” he said. “It feels awesome.”

He told the lotto corp that he plans to pay bills with some of his winnings and save the rest.

For more information about playing the lotto, visit PlayNow.com.

READ ALSO: Nanaimo man wins $2 million playing the lotto

READ ALSO: Nanaimo man wins $675,000 on Set for Life scratch ticket


Nanaimo

