A Nanaimo RCMP constable has been found not guilty of assault causing bodily harm. (News Bulletin file photo)

Nanaimo Mountie acquitted of assault charge connected to public intoxication arrest

Const. Tim Mason found not guilty of assault causing bodily harm during December 2018 arrest

A Nanaimo RCMP constable has been acquitted of an assault charge.

Const. Tim Mason faced a charge of assault causing bodily harm that stemmed from the arrest of a woman for public intoxication in December 2018.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. filed a report with the B.C. Prosecution Service in April 2020 that said its investigators had “determined that reasonable grounds exist to believe that an officer may have committed offences in relation to the alleged application of force by a police officer.”

The charge was sworn against Mason in October 2020.

Mason was acquitted of the charge in provincial court in Nanaimo on Monday, May 9, according to B.C. Provincial Court records.

