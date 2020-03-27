Nanaimo RCMP ask for help locating 17-year-old girl believed to be with 36-year-old man

Mary Cyprich, missing since Thurday, might be in company of Force Forsythe

Nanaimo RCMP are asking for help locating a 17-year-old girl, Mary Cyprich, thought to be in the company of 36-year-old Force Forsythe. (Photos submitted)

The Nanaimo RCMP is asking for the public’s help to try to find a 17-year-old girl who may be in the company of a 36-year-old man.

Mary Cyprich was last seen at about 8 p.m. on Thursday and was immediately reported missing to the Nanaimo RCMP.

Cyprich is 5-foot-4, 100 pounds and has long black hair. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with ‘Rotary’ on the front, black leather jacket and grey Puma socks. She left home without her shoes.

She is believed to be travelling with Force Forsythe in his 2007 brown Ford Escape with B.C. licence plate HP2 43W. Forsythe is Caucasian, 5-foot-10, 200 pounds, with short blonde hair and blue eyes and resides in the Vancouver area. He has several tattoos, one on his right arm of a W in a crown and another on his right forearm which spells ULTIO.

Investigators believe the two may have already left Nanaimo and travelled to either the Vancouver area or the Sunshine Coast.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Cyprich or Forsythe is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 or your the closest RCMP detachment or police agency, and quote file No. 2020-11371.

