Investigators are asking for dash cam footage after establishing route of suspect’s vehicle involved in a collision on Nanaimo Parkway that claimed life of 24-year-old man. (File photo)

Nanaimo RCMP asking for dash cam footage in investigation into fatal crash

Police establish route of suspect’s vehicle prior to crash that claimed life of 24-year-old victim

Police are asking witnesses to come forward with dash cam footage in their investigation into a collision that claimed the life of a 24-year-old Nanaimo man last week.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, investigators have established a timeline for the route taken by the suspect driver prior to the crash on the Nanaimo Parkway on July 19.

Investigators determined that at approximately 9:30 p.m., the suspect’s vehicle, a green Dodge Caravan, was seen travelling southbound at Superior Road on the Island Highway. At approximately 9:40 p.m., the vehicle, “for unknown reasons,” turned into the northbound lanes at the intersection of the Nanaimo Parkway and Fifth Street and continued south. The collision with the victim’s Toyota Yaris was reported minutes later.

“This timeline is extremely important as it establishes not only where the suspect vehicle drove from, but provides a time reference for motorists who may not have thought to check their dash cam footage,” said reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson, in the release.

The suspect has recently been released from hospital.

Anyone with dash cam video or any information about the incident that has not been previously reported to police is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.

