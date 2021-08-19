Nanaimo RCMP are investigating a homicide of a 30-year-old man. (News Bulletin file photo)

Nanaimo RCMP are investigating a homicide of a 30-year-old man. (News Bulletin file photo)

Nanaimo RCMP investigating homicide of 30-year-old man

Ryan Mosher, who recently moved to Nanaimo from Kelowna, found dead Aug. 12

Nanaimo RCMP found a man dead last week and the case is being investigated as a homicide.

According to a police press release issued Thursday, Aug. 19, Nanaimo RCMP officers acted on information from Kelowna RCMP and called at a residence Aug. 12 at about 3 p.m.

They found a man dead and are identifying him as Ryan Mosher, a 30-year-old who recently moved to Nanaimo from Kelowna. The death is being considered suspicious, so Nanaimo RCMP’s serious crime unit has taken over the investigation with assistance from Kelowna RCMP. Police say they have already spoken “to numerous people both from Kelowna and Nanaimo to assist in establishing what may have occurred.”

RCMP note that they are identifying the victim in hopes that it will assist in advancing the investigation.

Nanaimo RCMP Const. Derek Balderston said police believe Mosher’s death “is an isolated incident and the general public is not considered to be at risk.”

Anyone with information that may be relevant to the investigation is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP serious crime unit at 250-754-2345.


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Homicide

Previous story
Rural B.C. emergency room to close overnight for days as staffing shortages plague hospital
Next story
Government buoys BC Ferries with $308M amid all-time lowest passenger count

Just Posted

Jessica Wegg is running as the Green Party candidate for North Island - Powell River in the 2021 federal election. Photo supplied
North Island-Powell River Green Party candidate sees climate as only issue in election

Email letters to editor@northislandgazette.com and we will publish online and in print.
Where have all the Hamlets gone, asks longtime McNeill resident

NIC’s Coastal Log Scaling program returns in October 2021 with a new part-time option. Photo supplied
Coastal Log Scaling program to be available for part-time study this year

Terry Fox ran an average of 42 km a day for 143 days during the Marathon of Hope. (terryfox.org)
Port Hardy council approves Terry Fox Run to be held at Carrot Park this September