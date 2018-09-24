Nicholas Pescod/News Bulletin Kelly Whiteside is hoping to launch a cat café in Nanaimo, which she says would be the first on Vancouver Island.

Nanaimo woman envisions Vancouver Island’s first cat café

Business idea still in early planning stages and hopes to be open next year

A Nanaimo woman has a business idea that is really the cat’s meow.

Kelly Whiteside, a local photographer, is hoping to open a cat café in Nanaimo called Kitties and Cream next year, which she said would become Vancouver Island’s first cat café.

Kitties and Cream would have anywhere from 10 to 15 felines that patrons can spend time playing with according to Whiteside, who said the cats would be located in an area known as a cat lounge, which would be separate from where people would consume food and drinks.

“Right now it is in the very early stages,” Whiteside said. “I am just working on branding right now and figuring out the logistics of having cats and foods and drinks together. It is quite the health hazard. So, trying to figure that out is going to take awhile.”

The idea to open a cat café in Nanaimo came to Whiteside while she was travelling throughout Japan. Whiteside said she spoke with a couple of cat café owners, who told her that many of their patrons are people who simply can’t have cats at their home for one reason or another.

“When I was visiting the cat cafés there, I was talking to a few of the owners about what made them so popular and they made some points, such as a lot of the housing units are too small and just don’t allow pets and that a lot of people flock to the cat cafés to hang out with the cats because they can’t have pets at home. That made me think of Nanaimo,” she said. “A lot of landlords are saying no pets and so a lot of people are having to give up their pet or are choosing not to have pets. So, I thought it was a great idea for Nanaimo.”

Whiteside said she will only have cats at Kitties and Cream that get along with each other and are friendly with humans in order to provide a positive experience for everyone. She said she wants to partner with an organization or a humane society that could supply her with cats that could eventually be adopted by patrons.

View this post on Instagram

Lazy Sundays ❤️ #catsofinstagram

A post shared by Kitties & Cream (@kittiesandcreamcatcafe) on

Although Kitties and Cream has no firm location just yet, Whiteside said she wants it to be located in the Old City Quarter and has looked at a few buildings in the area. She said in addition to ensuring she meets various health and safety standards, finding a building suitable for a cat café has been a bit challenging.

“From my understanding, you essentially have to have a hallway between the cat lounge and the café,” Whiteside said. “Finding a place that meets that expectation is a little bit difficult but I have found some.”

Whiteside said there would be a fee to enter the cat lounge area and patrons will be able to reserve a time slot, a model used by Vancouver’s only cat café, Catfe. If all goes according to plan, Kitties and Cream would open on Aug. 8, which is International Cat Day.



nicholas.pescod@nanaimobulletin.com 
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram

 

Previous story
B.C. nanny charged with sex abuse of 3 children
Next story
Yowza! Twerk, emoji and facepalm are added to Scrabble dictionary, OK?

Just Posted

Fishin’ Corner: Stand up for your fishing rights

“Don’t give in to DFO and their quota bureaucracy that the fish belong to everyone.”

B.C. students send books to displaced students of Hornby Island school fire

Maple Ridge elementary school teacher says students learned about acts of kindness

North Island Tour De Rock rider Benjamin Leah leads team to Port Hardy

“You don’t have issues and problems when you look at these kids and how much they’re going through.”

Get ready for a week of sunshine across Vancouver Island

Environment Canada is forecasting temperatures in the high teens all this week

PRACC Chair Fred Robertson happy with how windmill blade display turned out

“Rotary really stepped up, which was excellent.”

Ottawa area residents take stock of tornado rubble as Ford tours the ruins

A tornado on Friday afternoon tore roofs off of homes, overturned cars and felled power lines in the Ottawa community of Dunrobin and in Gatineau, Que.

Cap rent increases at inflation rate, B.C. task force recommends

MLAs say drop annual increase that would allow 4.5% rise next year

Nanaimo woman envisions Vancouver Island’s first cat café

Business idea still in early planning stages and hopes to be open next year

School, church and old mining site make Heritage BC’s 1st ever ‘watch list”

The list includes sites in need of protection to maintain B.C.’s culture and history

Yowza! Twerk, emoji and facepalm are added to Scrabble dictionary, OK?

Merriam-Webster has announced 300 new words have been added to the spelling game

LGBTQ activists, allies in Victoria counter anti-SOGI protest with rally of their own

Lower Mainland activists plan to protest SOGI on legislature lawn, Sept. 29

Cities make power play for new fiscal order with eye to 2019 federal election

Trudeau ordered Champagne to talk with provinces and territories about ways to “address the timeliness of the flow of funds” to projects.

Trudeau arrives at United Nations, hoping to re-establish Canada on world stage

Trudeau is beginning his day at the opening of the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit, where he’s scheduled to deliver brief remarks later this afternoon.

B.C.’s FATSO peanut butter to appear on Dragon’s Den

The Victoria company will be featured on the Sept. 27 episode of the popular show highlighting Canadian businesses

Most Read