NDP gives Liberal budget ‘failing grade’ on gender equality

Nanaimo-Ladysmith MP Sheila Malcolmson said budget doesn’t do enough to focus on pay equity

The New Democrats are giving “a failing grade” to the latest Liberal budget when it comes to ensuring equal pay for women.

Nanaimo-Ladysmith MP Sheila Malcolmson told the House of Commons the budget doesn’t do enough to focus on pay equity, lacks funding for universal childcare and doesn’t reform EI requirements that she says discriminates against women.

Gender equality and a national pharmacare plan were two of the cornerstones of the federal budget released in February.

The budget, for the first time in Canadian history, went through a full gender-based analysis, with considerations of how every budgetary measure would impact men, women, boys and girls in different ways. Age, ethnicity, income and disability were also taken into account.

READ MORE: Liberals champion their values in 2018 budget aimed at long-term vision

“While the prime minister claims he’s a feminist, he’s failed to act on the most pressing facing woman in Canada,” she said.

On Tuesday, Status of Women Minister Maryam Monsef responded to the New Democrat’s criticism, saying the NDP report contains “inaccuracies and omissions.”

With files from The Canadian Press

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Blown Southwest jet engine showed ‘metal fatigue’
Next story
Alberta move to cut energy shipments expected to hit more than B.C. fuel prices

Just Posted

NIC scholarships available for Mount Waddington students

Students have a week left to apply for 415 awards

Concert Society goes out on a high note

Jim Byrnes and the Sojourners close out the Concert Society’s 2018 season

NISS’ new totem pole takes shape

Totem pole to be raised during a special ceremony in May

IGA fundraiser brings in $6,000 for Humboldt Broncos

Port McNeill IGA teamed up with the Port McNeill Minor Hockey Association for a bbq fundraiser.

Province to upgrade 13 kilometres of Head Bay Forest Service Road

“Without doubt, Head Bay Road is vital for Tahsis”

NDP gives Liberal budget ‘failing grade’ on gender equality

Nanaimo-Ladysmith MP Sheila Malcolmson said budget doesn’t do enough to focus on pay equity

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C.’s Family Day officially moves to third Monday in February

Move brings B.C. in line with the rest of Canada

Flood funding assistance available

Disaster financial assistance applications being accepted until July

Blown Southwest jet engine showed ‘metal fatigue’

The Federal Aviation Administration says the flight from New York to Dallas made an emergency landing after the crew reported damage to one of the engines

Alberta move to cut energy shipments expected to hit more than B.C. fuel prices

A spokesman for refiners in Western Canada says any move to shut off the flow of refined fuel to B.C. could negatively affect refineries in the Edmonton area

Pipeline protest greets Trudeau in England

Pipeline protest greets Trudeau in London ahead of meetings with Queen, May

Bank of Canada holds benchmark interest rate as economic growth moderates

The central bank kept its rate at 1.25 per cent Wednesday

Presidents, first ladies praise Barbara Bush’s dedication

A family spokesman said Tuesday that former first lady Barbara Bush has died at the age of 92.

Most Read