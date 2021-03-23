Almost four of 10 Canadians reported feelings of loneliness or isolation because of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Black Press Media File)

Almost four of 10 Canadians reported feelings of loneliness or isolation because of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Black Press Media File)

Nearly four of 10 Canadians feeling loneliness or isolation because of COVID-19

Pandemic also worsened the mental health of most Canadians with a positive diagnosis before pandemic

Almost four of 10 Canadians reported feelings of loneliness or isolation because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This figure appears in newly released research from Statistics Canada surveying the wide-ranging impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The survey found about one in five Canadian adults aged 18 and older (21 per cent) screened positive for at least one of three assessed mental disorders during the survey period from September to December 2020: major depressive disorder, generalized anxiety disorder, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Researchers did not specifically ask respondents to report their symptoms in relation to COVID-19. “As such, any reported symptoms may have been present before the beginning of the pandemic,” it reads. This said, the pandemic may have intensified pre-existing symptoms.

“Of those who screened positive for a disorder, 68 per cent reported that their mental health had worsened since the start of the pandemic,” it reads.

RELATED: Researchers study how pandemic affecting people’s mental health

RELATED: Pandemic worsening mental health for women more than men, poll suggests

To better understand the mental health of Canadians negatively affected by the pandemic, researchers compared the prevalence of positive screens for mental disorders between those who experienced various impacts due to the pandemic with those who did not.

While 38 per cent of Canadians said they experienced feelings of loneliness or isolation, this impact was significantly higher among individuals with major depressive disorder (29 per cent versus six per cent), generalized anxiety disorder (25 per cent versus six per cent), and probable PTSD (13 per cent versus two per cent), compared with those who did not report experiencing this impact.

The survey also finds a relation between mental health and financial difficulties. Almost one-third of Canadians who reported financial difficulties due to the pandemic also screened positive for major depressive disorder (32 per cent) or generalized anxiety disorder (29 per cent). Another 17 per cent of Canadians who reported financial difficulties also screened positive for probable PTSD.

By contrast, among individuals who did not experience financial difficulties due to the pandemic, fewer screened positive for depression (12 per cent), anxiety (10 per cent) and probable PTSD (five per cent).

“This pattern is consistent with pre-pandemic findings of an association between higher rates of mental disorders, and low income and financial strain,” it reads. “Those who reported job or income loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic also had much higher rates of screening positive for each of the mental disorders compared with those who did not experience that impact due to the pandemic.”

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Salmon Farmers ask Strathcona Regional District for support
Next story
One year on, poll suggests Canadians still deeply wary about allowing U.S. visitors

Just Posted

Mowi Canada West was part of the presentation to the Strathcona Regional District board. (Mowi Canada West photo)
Salmon Farmers ask Strathcona Regional District for support

Directors ask why industry hasn’t already pivoted to closed containment

Heidi Falconer-Matheison in front of a big tree felled from behind her house in Coal Harbour that she says is far older than the claimed 70 years. (Zoe Ducklow photo)
Coal Harbour clearcut raising concerns about private timber regulations

Western Forest Products owns much of the wooded land surrounding the North Island community

North Island Gazette file photo
North Island Gazette nabs three Ma Murray nominations

Ducklow says it’s a bonus to be “recognized for stories and work that are already so rewarding.”

Bruce McMorran stood outside the Ministry of Forests for a few hours on March 19 as part of the Forest March BC movement. He planned to lead a healing ceremony with the intention of encouraging forestry professionals to look longer term in their policy planning. (Zoe Ducklow photo)
Forestry healing ceremony turns into mild altercation in Port McNeill

Local forestry workers showed up to counter any false claims made by environmentalists

Black Press media file
Comox man dies in logging accident near Port McNeill

Port McNeill RCMP say criminality is not suspected.

Nanaimo comedian Peter Hudson’s debut single is Plexiglass, a parody of SexyBack by Justin Timberlake. (Photo courtesy Sam Balsangkar and Bryce Hills)
B.C. comedian releases COVID-19-themed parody song ‘Plexiglass’

Peter Hudson lampoons Justin Timberlake hit on first single from upcoming debut music CD

Nanaimo RCMP are looking for a suspect who rammed a police car to escape an arrest attempt. (File photo)
Motorist allegedly pulled over by RCMP impersonator in B.C. Interior

The incident occurred March 21, about 8:30 p.m. between Rock Creek and Kelowna

Nanaimo comedian Peter Hudson’s debut single is Plexiglass, a parody of SexyBack by Justin Timberlake. (Photo courtesy Sam Balsangkar and Bryce Hills)
B.C. comedian releases COVID-19-themed parody song ‘Plexiglass’

Peter Hudson lampoons Justin Timberlake hit on first single from upcoming debut music CD

Almost four of 10 Canadians reported feelings of loneliness or isolation because of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Black Press Media File)
Nearly four of 10 Canadians feeling loneliness or isolation because of COVID-19

Pandemic also worsened the mental health of most Canadians with a positive diagnosis before pandemic

BC Municipal Affairs Minister Josie Osborne said the extra funds were meant to build on earlier grants by the province and federal government last November. Westerly file photo
Local governments in B.C. to split $10M in extra COVID restart funds, says Municipal Affairs Minister

Minister Josie Osborne said the money will be split among B.C’s 27 regional districts

Wendy Sutton got back on her feet and resumed running after a vicious dog attack. She is pictured running with Art Beck as they complete the virtual Comox Valley RV Half Marathon. Photo supplied
Vicious dog attack leaves Vancouver Island woman with broken arm

A Courtenay woman who was seriously injured by a dog spent 11… Continue reading

FILE – A B.C. Ambulance Service paramedic wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 moves a stretcher outside an ambulance at Royal Columbia Hospital, in New Westminster, B.C., on Sunday, November 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Younger people with COVID now requiring longer hospital, ICU stays: Dr. Henry

Recent cases of people in their 30s and 40s ‘severely affected’ by the novel coronavirus

Three-year-old Adia Leidums skiing at Fernie Alpine Resort. (Image courtesy of Erich Leidums)
Fernie toddler wins hearts with adorable skiing pep-talks

Three-year-old Adia Leidums is world-famous after being mic’d-up by her dad as she skis Fernie Alpine Resort

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Dr. Penny Ballem update B.C.’s COVID-19 vaccination timelines at the B.C. legislature, March 18, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate remains high, 15 deaths on weekend

556 cases to Saturday, 598 to Sunday, 631 on Monday

Most Read