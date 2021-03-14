Neighbours, friends quick to assist Vancouver Island family that lost home in raging fire

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the Weir family who lost their Errington home in a fire. (Facebook page photo)

Neighbours and friends are rallying to help Errington’s Weir family, who lost their house in a March 11 fire.

A GoFundMe emergency account was organized by Alycia Welburn for Zoe, her partner Matt and her two sons. The goal is to raise $10,000. As of Saturday afternoon (March 13), the amount raised had exceeded $12,000.

The fire broke out late at night on March 11. Zoe’s mother, Cindi Ashbee, woke to find her bedroom engulfed in flames. She was able to wake up the family and all were able to leave safely, as well as their pets.

The Errington Fire Department, with the assistance of the Parksville Fire Department and Combs-Hilliers Fire Department, worked on dousing the flames but the house was beyond saving, noted Welburn.

Zoe Weir is longtime resident in Errington and grew up in the area. Welburn said she was so proud and grateful for the opportunity to buy a home for her boys to grow up in.

Welburn described Weir as having a “kind soul with the biggest most loving heart who would gladly give you the shirt off her back without question and truly deserves all the help and support we can give her.”

“All donations are hugely appreciated as they try to put together their lives over the next few months,” said Welburn.

Those wishing to donate can go online at https://www.gofundme.com/f/weir-family-emergency-fund?

There is also a separate GoFundMe account to help Ashbee. Organizer Rozlan Thompson said the Ashbee will also need assistance, as she wasn’t able to save anything.

Ashbee just moved into her daughter Zoe’s home earlier this year.

To those wishing to help can do so by going online at https://www.gofundme.com/f/emergency-relief-for-cindi-ashbee?

— NEWS Staff

