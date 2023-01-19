Const. Wade Tittemore poses in this undated handout photo. Tittemore, who died in an avalanche in southeastern B.C. on Jan. 9, has been posthumously promoted to detective for his dedication and commitment as an officer. Photo: City of Nelson

Const. Wade Tittemore poses in this undated handout photo. Tittemore, who died in an avalanche in southeastern B.C. on Jan. 9, has been posthumously promoted to detective for his dedication and commitment as an officer. Photo: City of Nelson

Nelson police officer posthumously promoted to detective

Wade Tittemore received the promotion during a funeral service

The Nelson police officer killed in an avalanche earlier this month has been posthumously promoted.

Wade Tittemore, who died Jan. 9 while ski touring north of Nelson, was promoted from constable to detective during a private funeral service Wednesday.

Nelson Police Department Chief Donovan Fisher told the Nelson Star that Tittemore had been working on becoming a detective prior to his death, and “would have been the No. 1 candidate for it once the next position came up.”

Tittemore, 43, worked as an officer with the Calgary Police Service for 11 years before moving to Nelson where he served four years.

The avalanche also critically injured Nelson’s Const. Mathieu Nolet, who is “making incremental progress, but has a long road ahead in his recovery” according to a City of Nelson update issued Tuesday.

An online fundraiser for Tittemore’s wife and two children as well as Nolet had collected over $73,000 as of Thursday.

READ MORE:

Nelson officer killed in avalanche leaves behind wife, 2 young children

PHOTOS: First responders salute convoy returning deceased Nelson officer

Previous story
Judge reserves bail decision for Saskatchewan sisters who claim wrongful conviction
Next story
Surge of discount airlines making Canada’s pilot shortage worse: experts

Just Posted

Ray Watkins Elementary School in Gold River has been closed for two days after some staff and students reported itchiness, redness and welts. Photo courtesy Vancouver Island West School District
Gold River elementary school reopens after being closed for two days

DFO rescuing a young humpback whale from a dangerous entanglement. (DFO video screenshot)
VIDEO: Hogtied humpback rescued from dangerous entanglement off northern Vancouver Island

From left to right: PHSS Athletic Director Paul Cagna, Brody Chambers, Carter Chastin, Auzton Shaw, and wrestling coach Tyson Whitney stop for a photo at the end of the tournament. (Submitted photo)
PHSS wrestling team earns medals at Campbell River Invitational

Global Affairs Canada says it's aware of the death of a Canadian citizen, in response to a question about reports a young medical student fighting with Ukrainian forces was killed in battle Sunday, near the city of Bakhmut. Damaged buildings and houses are seen in Bakhmut, Ukraine, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-LIBKOS
Canadian fighting with Ukrainian forces dies in battle: reports