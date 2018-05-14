An Ontario Amber Alert went out using the new emergency alerts system. (Katya Slepian/Black Press)

New alert system passes first real test in Canada with Amber Alert

Alert issued for Ontario boy was successfully sent out

Canada’s emergency alert system passed its first real test on Monday as an Amber Alert was successfully sent to cellphones around the country using a new text message alert system.

The alert, which was for Gabriel McCallum, 8, who authorities suspected had been taken by a family member, came through just before 9:30 a.m. PT.

This was the first real use of the new system, after multiple tests in Ontario, Quebec and B.C. were only partially successful earlier this week.

In B.C., the alert message came in for some people on their cellphones, radio and TV at 1:55 p.m. last Wednesday, but many did not get it.

The only requirement to receive the alert was to have a cell phone on a working LTE network, but a Telus representative said its customers need to make sure they have the latest updates.

The province said it would address the issues with the alert system before its official launch in June.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. flood watch to intensify over next week
Next story
No more mandatory counselling for man convicted of perjury in Air India bombing

Just Posted

Borg’s efforts as fire chief have made Port Hardy Fire Rescue a reliable service again

“It’s been a lot of hard work, commitment and dedication to making it happen.”

Shelter me: Rental housing crunch plaguing Vancouver Island

The Big Read: family living in borrowed RV, unable to find space in tough rental market

5 things to know about B.C. Floods 2018

Snowpacks continue to melt causing thousands to be displaced, dozens of local states of emergency

Beach Drive landslide update: Geotech firm hired to provide engineering services

Port McNeill has a history of landslides, due to the steep embankment above Beach Drive.

Questions raised about possible new Port Hardy subdivision

A 70-80 unit development was the subject of two public hearings

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

May Hot Spots

Find out what’s going on in the North Island (May 16- 23)

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Wild salmon are the backbone of the pacific coast

“There has to be a solution to retain and sustain our wild fish”

Port Hardy Slo-Pitch League standings

Port Hardy Slo-Pitch League standings as of May 14!

Man exposes himself on Campbell River bus

Police seeking public’s help in identifying suspect

Review head named Agriculture Land Commission chair

Jennifer Dyson, former ALR commissioner, replaces Frank Leonard

New alert system passes first real test in Canada with Amber Alert

Alert issued for Ontario boy was successfully sent out

B.C. flood watch to intensify over next week

Heat wave speeding up snowmelt process

Most Read