The 672 area code will come to B.C. starting May 4. (File photo)

New area code rolling out in B.C. this spring

All phone numbers with current area codes are set to run out by May 2020

Forget about 250, 778, 604 or 236.

Welcome to the 672.

That’s the new area code the Canadian Radio-Television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) is rolling out across B.C., after announcing in 2018 that phone numbers will run out by May 2020.

Currently, area codes 236 and 778 cover the entire province, while 604 serves the Lower Mainland and 250 covers Vancouver Island and select parts around the province.

B.C. residents have already started receiving alerts from their phone service providers, but the new area code won’t be available until May 4.

Most Read