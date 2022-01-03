New Covid test booking system causing confusion for Island residents

Rapid tests being offered, PCR may be an option

Rapid Covid tests are now being offered at various sites throughout Island Health with an appointment. Black Press file photo

A new online booking system for Covid testing by Island Health is causing confusion for Island residents hoping to find rapid antigen tests.

Within the last few days, the health authority launched the Island Health Test Kit Reservation Site, where individuals could select one of 11 sites from Campbell River to Victoria to reserve a five-minute appointment to pick up a rapid test.

When the site first launched, a reservation code was not needed to book a time slot, but by noon Monday, the site required a verification code. Numerous people on social media reported booking a slot and receiving a test kit without the code.

The code can only be obtained by calling the Island Health Covid Call Centre following the completion of an online self-assessment Covid questionnaire.

As of this weekend, Vancouver Island residents are being asked to use rapid tests (still not widely available in the region) instead of getting PCR tested for COVID symptoms. Called this morning and was given similar directives in #yyj. Am investigating. — Tegwyn Hughes (@tegwynhughes) January 3, 2022

While the rapid tests are not widely available in the region, Island residents with mild Covid symptoms and no risk factors for severe illness are not required to get a test, according to Island Health.

For those residents seeking a test, a call to Service BC is required following an online COVID-19 Self-Assessment Tool. Some residents report having an option to receive either a rapid test or a PCR, while others did not receive the option for a PCR test.

A confirmation of booking is required to be presented at the test site in order to receive the rapid test, and following a positive result, individuals are asked to self-report the results through an online form.

Black Press has reached out to Island Health for more information and clarity on the testing system.

– With files from Tegwyn Hughes



photos@comoxvalleyrecord.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter