New federal advisory says Canadians should avoid all travel to Haiti

Global Affairs says it upgraded its advisory for Haiti due to ongoing civil unrest throughout the country

The federal government has issued a new advisory for Haiti, saying Canadians should avoid all travel to the Caribbean country.

Global Affairs says it upgraded its advisory for Haiti due to ongoing civil unrest throughout the country.

The notice warns that the ”security situation could further deteriorate quickly” and that people should “consider leaving by commercial means while they are available.”

More than 100 Canadians have been unable to leave Haiti since protesters blocked major highways across the country in an effort to pressure President Jovenel Moise to resign. Protesters are angry over skyrocketing inflation and the government’s failure to prosecute embezzlement from a multi-billion Venezuelan program that sent discounted oil to Haiti.

Ottawa-based physician Emilio Bazile and three members of his group from the Maritimes are among the Canadians stuck in Haiti following the violent protests that have claimed several lives over the past week.

He said Thursday that food is running low for him and his 10-member medical team, who travelled to southern Haiti to provide care to locals.

A team of 26 aid workers with a missionary group from Quebec is also among the scores of trapped Canadians.

More than 100 other Quebecers were stuck in a hotel, unable to reach the Port-au-Prince airport because of the protests.

Global Affairs Canada said in a statement Thursday it is providing consular advice to tour operators and has people on the ground in Haiti to provide assistance to Canadian citizens.

The Canadian Press

