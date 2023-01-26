Island Nagalis sponsors: BC Ferries’ Strategic Planning Manager Joanne Doyle and Lorraine Henderson from Wei Wai Kum First Nation. BC Ferries photo

New ferry breaks down one week after taking over Campbell River to Quadra Island route

Sister ship pressed into making up the loss of service

Well, it didn’t take long for a breakdown to disrupt service offered by the Campbell River to Quadra Island route’s brand new ferries.

Due to a mechanical issue with the ship’s thruster, the rest of the day’s sailings between Campbell River and Quathiaski Cove (Quadra Island) on the newly-commissioned Island Nagalis were cancelled around 10:20 a.m. today, Thursday Jan. 26. The Island Nagalis officially began service on this route on Wednesday, Jan. 18 along with its sister ship, the Island K’ulut’a.

The Island K’ulut’a actually was pressed into service a day early due to the retirement of the 58-year-old Powell River Queen breaking down on virtually its last run before being decommissioned.

READ MORE: 58-year-old Quadra Island ferry unable to complete last day as retirement party gets underway

Service between Quathiaski Cove and Campbell River remains available on the Island K’ulut’a for the remainder of the day today, Jan. 26. The Island K’ulut’a will continue to sail on an irregular schedule until built-up vehicle traffic has been alleviated. More information and a revised schedule can be found in this BC Ferries Service Notice.

For the most up-to-date sailing and departure information, follow @BCFerries on Twitter.

READ MORE: New two-ship ferry service between Campbell River and Quadra Island begins Jan. 18

@AlstrT
editor@campbellrivermirror.com
bc ferryCampbell RiverQuadra Island

