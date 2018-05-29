New golf sheds at Seven Hills bring classy look to club

Before the sheds were built, golfers had to park their carts on the side of the parking lot

Have you seen the beautiful new wooden golf sheds at the Seven Hills Golf and Country Club? If you wanted to rent one of them, you’re out of luck as they are all sold out until 2022.

Seven Hills Manager Cecil Morton noted that “Everybody using the sheds threw in $500 so they get free rent until April 1, 2022, which equals out to around $10 a month.”

After April 1, 2022, the sheds will be turned over to the club and they will rent them out at what they deem as a reasonable rate. “It will generate quite a bit of revenue for the club, and it’ll be ongoing,” added Morton.

Before the sheds were built, golfers had to park their carts on the side of the parking lot and place a tarp over them to keep them out of the rain.

Morton said that was the reason they officially started working on the project in the middle of October 2017, because they wanted to finally fix the issue. “There was a committee that got together, they’d been talking about doing this in previous years but nobody had ever done anything about it — so about five or six of us got together and volunteered for different jobs. We got a grader up here, had the area cleared, and then people donated the wood.”

Morton noted the whole community helped build the sheds, but the main three workers were Richard Iceton, Mike Gossen, and Mickey Walker.

“Those three did a ton of work on this, but there were a lot of other businesses and individuals who also pitched in to help out.”

Lemare Lake Logging donated the roof, “and we had people donating wood, which Craig Marzoff cut up for us,” said Morton. “The only thing we paid for was the carpenter and the materials like the cement, latches, screws, and the odd piece of wood.”

With only the gutters still left to be installed, Morton said he thinks the sheds make the club look “Way classier — it’s a great looking building and it’s all volunteer hours. It looks like a shed that would be perfect for any golf course.”