Sydney Robillard, left, and Alex Simons were reported missing last June when their Piper aircraft, which left from Cranbrook, did not make it to the Okanagan. (RCMP handout)

New lead in one of six B.C. searches that remain unresolved

New details in case of couple who’d been flying from Cranbook to Kamloops when plane disappeared

Members of a volunteer search and rescue organization believe they have a new lead in the nearly 10-month search for a small plane that vanished on a flight over southeastern B.C.

An official with the Civil Air Search and Rescue Association says new cellphone details have provided a probable route for the single-engine Piper piloted by 21-year-old Alex Simons of Kamloops.

He and 24-year-old Sydney Robillard, from Lethbridge, Alta., were travelling from Cranbook to Kamloops last June when their plane disappeared.

READ MORE: Military scaling down search for missing aircraft

Association spokesman Fred Carey says searchers will scour the newly determined flight path as snow over the rugged area begins to melt in the spring.

Carey says the missing plane is one of three unresolved searches for small aircraft in B.C.

Twenty-eight-year-old Alberta resident Dominic Neron and his 31-year-old girlfriend Ashley Bourgeault vanished between Penticton and Edmonton last November, and Ron Boychuk, 60, disappeared in October 2007 while flying from Revelstoke to the Nanaimo area.

READ MORE: Family suspends search for missing Alberta couple, plane near Revelstoke

Rescuers in southern Interior say three ground searches also remain open and Alan Hobler with Kamloops Search and Rescue calls that number “quite upsetting.”

“(In) my seven years with Kamloops Search and Rescue, we have only had one other unresolved search,” he said. “To have three in six months is kind of concerning for us.”

Twenty-year-old Ryan Shtuka was last seen Feb. 17, leaving a house party at the Sun Peaks Resort north of Kamloops.

A car belonging to Thelma Vaughn, 62, was found near Kamloops early last month, but there has been no trace of her, while Prince George woman Jenny Larocque was last seen in Williams Lake in September 2017.

Larocque’s Great Dane-cross dog was found slightly injured but alive on a rural road near Ashcroft on Oct. 15 and her car was located the next day.

(CHNL)

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Port Hardy Council approves construction of the Multiplex project
Next story
No opting out: Canadians to get emergency alerts on their phones soon

Just Posted

Port McNeill gets yarn bombed

Colourful crochet creations pop up all over town

Port Hardy Council approves construction of the Multiplex project

Goahead given to “phase one” of the process

Pacific Coastal Airlines in the hot seat at council meeting

Boothroyd noted Pacific Coastal Airlines “Give is larger than the size of our footprint.”

Sedin Family Foundation sponsors Port Hardy youth to attend leadership conference and Canucks game

“I’m really grateful to the Sedins for making it possible”

Ocean expedition explores never-before-seen depths on B.C.’s Central Coast

The expedition visited Bella Bella on their Central Coast route

Ottawa proposes restricted pot labels, packages

Packaging will include red stop sign with marijuana leaf and ‘THC’

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Online threat to U.S. high school traced to Canadian teen

A 14-year-old girl has been charged in connection with an online threat against a high school

Vaping device overheats, burns down home on Vancouver Island

Nanaimo Fire Rescue says units could cause fires in other homes and even aircraft

LinkedIn: Top 25 places to work in Canada

LinkedIn has compiled a list of the top companies to work for in 2018

Province warning rabbit owners after confirmed cases of deadly virus

Testing confirmed feral rabbits in Nanaimo and Delta had died from rabbit hemorrhagic disease

Painting of B.C. lake by Winston Churchill sells for $87,000

Churchill had painted the work in 1929 during visit to an area near Field

New lead in one of six B.C. searches that remain unresolved

New details in case of couple who’d been flying from Cranbook to Kamloops when plane disappeared

Island Good program makes it easier to shop locally

New labelling initiative to be tested in grocery stores

Most Read