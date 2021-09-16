The Port of Nanaimo and Snuneymuxw First Nation announced a lease agreement with Conqora Capital Partners for a long-term lease at the port’s Nanaimo Assembly Wharf. (Photo courtesy Nanaimo Port Authority)

The Port of Nanaimo and Snuneymuxw First Nation announced a lease agreement with Conqora Capital Partners for a long-term lease at the port’s Nanaimo Assembly Wharf. (Photo courtesy Nanaimo Port Authority)

New lease agreement renews Nanaimo-Vancouver fast ferry hopes

Port of Nanaimo, Snuneymuxw announce deal with funding partner

A new lease agreement was announced today for a high-speed foot-passenger-only ferry service linking Nanaimo with downtown Vancouver.

A joint press release from the Nanaimo Port Authority and Snuneymuxw First Nation on Thursday, Sept. 16, announced the deal with Conqora Capital Partners for a long-term lease providing access to Nanaimo Assembly Wharf for ferry berths, a terminal and parking.

The press release did not announce timelines and said more details will be provided “in the near future.”

Conqora CEO Rupesh Amin said his firm is excited about the potential of its partnership with the port authority and the First Nation and said a high-speed passenger ferry service linking Nanaimo and Vancouver will be meaningful “for the future of the province.”

Port chairwoman Donna Hais said in the release that a foot ferry is a “vital service” and said the lease announcement is being made with “great pleasure … after many years of talking about a fast passenger service coming to Nanaimo.”

Snuneymuxw Chief Mike Wyse said the First Nation’s working relationship with Conqora and the Port of Nanaimo is made on the basis of respect and recognition for the greater good. He said a fast ferry is a “long-awaited” service in the region.

“We look forward to building on the momentum, building a stronger economy and stronger foundations of respect and co-operation,” Wyse said.

Island Ferry Services previously signed lease agreements with the port authority to try to launch foot-ferry operations.

READ ALSO: Foot ferry service in Nanaimo won’t happen this summer


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BusinessTransportation

 

A model of a vessel that was previously planned to come into service between Nanaimo and Vancouver. (Black Press file photo)

A model of a vessel that was previously planned to come into service between Nanaimo and Vancouver. (Black Press file photo)

Previous story
B.C. nurses’ union ‘cannot support’ COVID vaccine mandate that could mean fewer staff
Next story
Wilson 5 Foundation donates $6M to rehabilitate Vancouver Island’s Englishman River

Just Posted

Campbell River RCMP. RCMP photo
Man wanted by Port MCNeill RCMP arrested in downtown Campbell River

Some of NDP Candidate Rachel Blaney’s campaign signs were vandalized along Highway 19A. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror
Campaign signs vandalized with swastikas in Campbell River

Nanaimo-Ladysmith MP Paul Manly with Green Party leader Elizabeth May in Nanaimo earlier this month. (NEWS BULLETIN file photo)
Analyst: NDP should be wary in traditional Vancouver Island stronghold

From left to right, Kwakiutl Hereditary Chief David Knox, Port Hardy Mayor Dennis Dugas, and Kwakiutl Chief Councillor Ross Hunt Jr. in front of the District of Port Hardy’s new recreation marquee. (District of Port Hardy photo)
Port Hardy gets funding to help families pay for minor hockey