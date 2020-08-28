New map shows COVID-19 in nearly every Vancouver Island region

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control has released a map showing COVID-19 cases broken down region. (BCCDC map)

A COVID-19 outbreak earlier this year continues to put the north end of Vancouver Island as the hardest hit region of the Island on a per capita basis.

But the virus has affected most Island communities in a similar fashion.

New data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control shows how many cases of COVID-19 have been reported in specific local health areas of each health authority.

Thirty cases reported in the north makes it the only Island region to record COVID-19 at a rate higher than 100 per 100,000 population. Twelve cases in Campbell River puts it in the 25-50 per 100,000 tier, while the other regions all fall in the 1-25 range, with the exceptions of the sparsely-populated Vancouver Island West and Cowichan Valley West areas, which have yet to record a case.

Vancouver Island has had a total of 173 cases of COVID-19.

Between January and July, 29 of those cases were in Greater Victoria’s core, six were from the western communities and 11 were on the Saanich Peninsula, for a total of 46.

Totals from up-Island include: Cowichan Valley South 8, Gulf Islands 1, Cowichan Valley North 1, Nanaimo 15, Parksville-Qualicum 6, Alberni-Clayoquot 7, and Comox Valley 18.

Currently, there are 14 active cases on the Island and 154 people have recovered.

Across the province, there have been 5,372 cases, with 204 deaths and 4,253 recovered.

The BCCDC map of cases will be updated at the end of each month and can be found at bccdc.ca/health-info/diseases-conditions/covid-19/data.

