New Port Hardy water reservoir installed

DISTRICT OF PORT HARDY PHOTO The new water reservoir at the Water Treatment Plant has been installed.

The District of Port Hardy has installed the new reservoir at the Water Treatment Plant.

“We are so close to the end, and we appreciate your patience as we continue with Stage 3 Watering Restrictions but know that we can see light at the end of the reservoir,” stated the district in a June 5 news release.

“Once we are complete with the next steps, which we anticipate taking about 2 weeks, we will review our water levels at the lake and notify of the change in watering restrictions.”

The next steps include filling the tank, testing, commissioning, and completion.

Port Hardy is currently under a stage three water restriction, which was put in place to accommodate the replacement of one of the two potable water reservoirs, which reduced the district’s storage capacity of potable water by 50 per cent.

“We are filling it Monday and Tuesday – we sent water samples to be tested and then it should be in use,” said Port Hardy Chief Administrative Officer Alison McCarrick, adding “We are saying two weeks but it depends on what the results are from the water samples.”

She noted that the water restriction could be lifted within that who week period if everything goes well.

“I think it was a successful project and I think our director of operations and staff at the public works department did a great job and the contractors, as well, with keeping the project on time and in budget,” added McCarrick.

She said the second water reservoir will be replaced in five to six years with a reservoir similar to the newly installed reservoir.

Until the new reservoir is ready to go, stage three water restrictions remain in place which means lawn watering; filling swimming pools, hot tubs or garden ponds; washing a vehicle or boat; and using water to wash driveways and exteriors of buildings are all prohibited.

Watering trees, shrubs, flowers, and vegetables any day between 7:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. is permitted if done with a hand held-container or a shut-off nozzle.

