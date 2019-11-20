BC Ferries will be getting two new hybrid vessels for the new year. (File contributed/ BC Ferries)

New Port McNeill-Alert Bay-Sointula hybrid ferry sets sail for B.C.

Two Island Class ferries are on their way from Romania

The BC Ferries fleet is expanding to take on two hybrid ships in their Island Class.

Two hybrid electric vessels departed Constanta, Romania on Nov. 20 on a semi-submersible vessel to embark on a 10,305 nautical mile journey that will take 40-45 days.

The journey includes one stop for refuelling and going through the Panama canal before coming to the ferries’ new home in B.C.

READ MORE: BC Ferries budgets $200M to add four more hybrid-electric vessels to fleet

The Island Class are battery-equipped ships designed for full electric operation. They are hybrid vessels set to bridge the gap until more charging infrastructure is in place on shore.

BC Ferries will take over ownership of the ferries after a final inspection at Point Hope Maritime.

Afterwards, the ships will be sent to run the Powell River-Texada Island and Port McNeill-Alert Bay-Sointula routes by mid 2020.

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
and Instagram

Previous story
CN Rail strike and lack of trucking alternatives stoke forest industry fears

Just Posted

New Port McNeill-Alert Bay-Sointula hybrid ferry sets sail for B.C.

Two Island Class ferries are on their way from Romania

Port Hardy council to apply for poverty reduction program grant funding

How should the District of Port Hardy deal with the issue of poverty?

North Island Bantam Eagles rebound from first loss with two big wins at home

The Eagles took down the top ranked Tier 1 Comox Valley Chiefs 5-3 on Sunday at the Chilton Arena.

North Island Rising: The Charter of Rights has your back, but what about consequences?

“there is an implicit understanding that is not covered in the Charter”

Salvation Army’s kettle campaign kicks off Nov. 21 in the North Island

The Salvation Army still needs more volunteers to help make the campaign easier to run.

VIDEO: Ron MacLean says he doesn’t believe former co-host Don Cherry is racist

Sportsnet fired Cherry on Nov. 11, two days after controversial on-air comments during ‘Coach’s Corner’

Distracted driving tickets not for ICBC revenue, B.C. minister says

Minister Mike Farnworth calls SenseBC analysis ‘nonsense’

CN Rail strike and lack of trucking alternatives stoke forest industry fears

Companies calling on the federal government to ‘do everything in its power’ to end the strike

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau unveils new Liberal cabinet

Pivotal role in his new cabinet for a minority-government era goes to Chrystia Freeland

B.C. mom, kids on bike turned away from Tim Hortons drive-thru

Car-free for years, Charity Millar ‘felt gross’ being denied service

B.C. woman puts call out for 10,000 personal, heartfelt Christmas cards for the homeless

Christmas Card Collective enters into third year of making spirits bright

No turn signals, double-parking among top concerns for B.C. drivers: poll

Two-thirds of B.C. drivers said that not using turn signals was their biggest pet peeve

1 dead, 2 seriously injured in crash with elk on Hwy. 18 in Cowichan

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP were called to the scene at about 8 p.m. Tuesday night

Man accused in fatal Shuswap church shooting also charged with arson

Parmenter family home badly damaged by fire a month before killing

Most Read