NORTH ISLAND COLLEGE PHOTO NIC faculty Sara Child and research assistant Colette Child attend SHRCC Knowledge Synthesis forum in Ottawa.

New research focuses on Indigenous language revitalization

NIC researchers studying language, leadership, and youth

North Island College (NIC) researchers hope to inspire youth to take up the challenge of language revitalization.

The O’man’s ‘Nam’a (We are One) Project: Unearthing Indigenous Leadership Principles through Language examined existing research on youth leadership and identified gaps in the knowledge surrounding Indigenous concepts of leadership.

NIC’s Sara Child and Caitlin Hartnett spent a year gathering knowledge from local Kwakwaka’wakw Elders, exploring Kwak’wala leadership language and concepts thanks to a Knowledge Synthesis Grant from the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council (SSHRC) of Canada.

“We are extremely thankful to SSHRC for helping us explore Kwakwaka’wakw leadership principles, values, knowledge systems and connections to the land through the lens of the Kwak’wala language,” said Child, an NIC instructor and lead project researcher. “This research is vital to restoring language and relationships with respect, reciprocity, responsibility and reverence for the natural world, people, places and land.”

Linguist Katherine Sardinha, research assistant Colette Child and worked with Child and Hartnett and met with local Elders over the past year to gather crucial knowledge.

“The Elders are the only ones who truly understand these concepts through a purely Kwakwaka’wakw lens,” said Child. “The exploration with the Elders is not only critical it has been astonishingly rewarding and healing. I cannot express how vitally important it is to draw on their wisdom and document their vital voices.”

Language revitalization is essential to reconciliation and our individual and collective wellness.

However, Kwak’wala, like many Indigenous languages across this land, dangles by a delicate thread, said Child, who recently created a youth leadership framework for her Master’s degree in Indigenous Language Revitalization.

The knowledge will infuse the Elders’ wisdom into Child’s Indigenous youth leadership framework and youth leadership camp.

“The camp is meant to instill the understanding that our Indigenous languages are vital to our wellness and a basic human right however, the responsibility for upholding the right to learn, teach and restore our languages and ensure Canada upholds that right lies with them,” said Child.

Child teaches two Kwak’wala language courses at NIC and is developing a Kwak’wala reading and writing course, offered in January 2019.

“Our languages are vital to our individual and collective wellness and inspiring youth, as our future leaders and parents, is an essential and key aspect of reconciliation,” said Child. “I’m grateful for NIC’s continued commitment to developing Indigenous language courses and supporting the use of research in developing core courses that support reconciliation.”

The ‘Oman’s ‘Nam’a research team also believes “ACTION,” is a key aspect of reconciliation.

The results will be actioned in further research and implementation of the camp or in the words of the Elders, “Wiga O’ams” (just do it).

The research was shared at Colleges and Institutes Canada forum for rural, remote and northern communities at the end of April. The camp framework and the development process will be available to other First Nations and Canadians to assist in developing best practices for locally appropriate leadership programming.

It will also be shared with community facilitators, academic institutions and non-Indigenous organizations working towards building bridges of reconciliation with First Nations.

Previous story
B.C. vet association bans cat declawing across province
Next story
Pregnant B.C. woman files lawsuit after birth control fail

Just Posted

New research focuses on Indigenous language revitalization

NIC researchers studying language, leadership, and youth

UPDATE: Man shot and killed during attempted arrest at Departure Bay ferry terminal

Independent Investigations Office of B.C. will look into this morning’s incident

Junior Rangers compete in National Shooting Championship

“I don’t know what else to say at the moment. But I am very glad to be here.”

Port Hardy boxing gym gets new ring

“It’s a boxing gym now, whether people like it or not.”

Letter to the editor: municipal governments need to fund arts, culture, sport, and recreation

“The Kids in Motion Society has had to cancel our Summer Day Camp this year”

Modernize and reform RCMP’s culture, Trudeau government tells new top Mountie

Modernize and reform RCMP’s culture, Trudeau government tells new top Mountie

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Indigenous women says families, survivors ‘disrespected’ by inquiry

Native Women’s Association of Canada points to lack transparency, focus and certainty over extension

‘Did we win our game?’ Injured Humboldt Broncos player can’t recall bus crash

Kaleb Dahlgren was one of 13 players hurt last month when in horrific bus crash

Almost half of B.C. renters spend more than 30% of income on housing

That’s according to latest Canadian Rental Housing Index data from 2016 Statistics Canada census

Pregnant B.C. woman files lawsuit after birth control fail

Pregnancy detected two weeks after a Alesse recall announcement

B.C. invests $5M for new school playground equipment

Fifty-one schools across the province to benefit from new program

B.C. vet association bans cat declawing across province

New ban makes British Columbia second province in Canada to end the practice

Dianne Watts spent most of B.C. Liberal leadership rivals

$1.14 million was more than winner Andrew Wilkinson’s budget

Most Read