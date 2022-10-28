Pedestrians carry umbrellas as light rain falls in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, October 21, 2022. BC Hydro says electricity has been restored to most of its more than 100,000 customers blacked out during the first powerful storm of British Columbia’s late-arriving fall, but forecasters warn more foul weather is on the way. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Pedestrians carry umbrellas as light rain falls in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, October 21, 2022. BC Hydro says electricity has been restored to most of its more than 100,000 customers blacked out during the first powerful storm of British Columbia’s late-arriving fall, but forecasters warn more foul weather is on the way. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

New storm approaches B.C., as province cleans up after first powerful fall tempest

Only 1,200 homes and businesses, most in north-central B.C., remained in the dark early Friday

BC Hydro says electricity has been restored to most of its more than 100,000 customers blacked out during the first powerful storm of British Columbia’s late-arriving fall, but forecasters warn more foul weather is on the way.

The BC Hydro website shows only 1,200 homes and businesses, most of them in north-central B.C., remained in the dark early Friday, roughly 24 hours after blustery winds swept across the province and heavy rain drenched the coast and parts of the Interior.

Environment Canada dropped wind warnings and other weather advisories linked to that system but had already posted new alerts for Vancouver Island, the central and south coasts as another atmospheric river threatens those regions with more intense rain and gusty winds.

Special weather statements advise as much as 80 millimetres of rain could fall over the central coast by Saturday night, on top of the roughly 40 millimetres received Thursday, while about 35 millimetres is forecast in the Squamish region, in addition to the 80 millimetres recorded Thursday.

The incoming storm is also expected to deluge parts of Metro Vancouver, including Coquitlam and Maple Ridge, with more than 100 millimetres of rain before it eases late Sunday and the weather office says rainfall warnings are likely to be issued as the forecasts are refined.

RELATED: Storm closes Highway 1 in both directions in Burnaby, cuts power in parts of Surrey

RELATED: Rainfall, wind warnings issued for much of B.C.

power outagesStormWeather

Previous story
RCMP investigate altercation involving weapon at Vancouver Island high school

Just Posted

PHMH players get ready for their first game of the season. (Submitted photo)
Port Hardy Minor Hockey has lots going on at the Don Cruickshank Memorial Arena

Port Hardy Recreation Photography
PHOTOS: Autumn Festival a big hit at the Civic Centre in Port Hardy

The Marine Detective Jackie Hildering wades into the water next to the humpback. (Emily Cowie/MERS photo)
‘Absolutely gutting’: Mourning the death of Spike the humpback whale

Fisheries Minister Joyce Murray tours a Mowi Canada West salmon farm on Oct. 14 where she was hosted by the Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw First Nations whose territory the farm is located in. (Supplied photo)
Coalition of First Nations for Finfish Stewardship thanks fisheries minister for consultations