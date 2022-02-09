New support for tourism project in Echo Bay will attract visitors and boost local economies: MLA

Pierre’s Echo Bay Lodge & Marina on Gilford Island was sold back in 2021 to the Kwikwasut’inuxw Haxwa’mis First Nation. (Pierre’s Facebook)

New support from the BC NDP government for a tourism project in Echo Bay will attract visitors, boost local economies and help communities recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“People go to Echo Bay to disconnect and enjoy the great outdoors,” North Island MLA Michele Babchuk said in a statement to media about the funding. “Learning the history of a place and its people enhances that experience all the more, and I’m excited we’re able to support this work.”

Echo Bay Developments Ltd is receiving a grant of $109,785 to restore the trail from the Echo Bay Marina Lodge to Echo Bay Marine Park.

The funding for this project is part of a $21.3 million investment from the BC New Democrat government for shovel-ready destination development projects.

The destination development funding invests in implementation-ready tourism infrastructure and amenities projects that support the recovery and resilience of tourism by creating jobs and developing infrastructure that will attract visitors to B.C. communities in the near and long term. Projects were chosen for their demonstrated tourism benefits to communities and British Columbians, along with new jobs, many of which will provide employment for apprentices, youth, new Canadians, women, and First Nations.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the NDP government has worked closely with B.C.’s tourism sector and provided $228 million in support to ensure businesses and non-profits can continue to draw visitors and benefit local communities for years to come.

BC governmentTourism