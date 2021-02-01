New technology allowing Saanich police, FBI, RCMP to follow leads in Lindsay Buziak’s murder

Feb. 2, 2021 marks 13 years since 24-year-old Realtor Lindsay Buziak was murdered while showing a home in Saanich. (Submitted photo)

Thirteen years after his daughter was brutally murdered, Jeff Buziak’s quest for justice continues.

On Feb. 2, 2008, 24-year-old Lindsay Buziak was stabbed to death while showing a home in the Gordon Head neighbourhood of Saanich.

Lindsay’s murder, unsolved to this day, has gained international media coverage, appearing on Dateline, Dr. Phil, and a slew of podcasts and other true crime shows. On Reddit, Facebook and comment sections, the public speculates what transpired in the house and who is responsible for her murder.

Lindsay would be 37 if she was alive today.

“There isn’t a day that goes by that I’m not dealing with Lindsay’s murder,” Buziak said. “My heart is broken. It was 13 years ago. I miss my daughter. And there’s been no justice.”

On Jan. 31, the Saanich Police Department announced a new taskforce would be looking at the case with assistance from the FBI and RCMP.

RELATED: Jeff Buziak returns to Saanich for 10th memorial walk for murdered daughter

The new investigative team is “examining all possible suspects,” police say. And evidence – both digital and from the crime scene – is being reviewed and retested.

Buziak has been publicly critical of the Saanich Police Department in the years since his daughter’s murder.

“The Saanich police are not doing their job,” he said Friday, prior to the department’s Sunday night announcement. “The injustice has made me more determined and I’ve made it my life’s mission, at all costs.”

And solving Lindsay’s murder has consumed a large part of Buziak’s life. He’s now in his mid-60s and lives in Calgary, but more than 1,000 kilometres of space hasn’t put any distance between himself and the case.

“For years, it occupies your life because you’re horribly affected by it,” he said. “There is nothing worse in the world for a parent than to have a child murdered. There’s nothing worse. You have to learn how to manage that or it will kill you.”

For Buziak, Feb. 2 is not the anniversary of his daughter’s death. He simply calls it “murder day.” Every year he gears up for the onslaught of media attention that comes with the grim anniversary of his daughter’s murder.

“It’s the worst time of the year for me,” he said. “Because I have to re-live it.”

But this year, police say they have new leads, thanks to technology that wasn’t available at the time of the crime.

Without specifying what those technologies are, Saanich police note advancements in genealogy and DNA analysis have led to the resolution of many other cases.

Investigators are conducting interviews related to the case, but plead for others to speak up.

“We believe people familiar with circumstances surrounding this case remain in our community,” said media relations officer Const. Markus Anastasiades. “It is sometimes the case that people who may have knowledge initially do not come forward … Rest assured, we have the ability to filter out innocent people and those whose roles in events were inadvertent. It is not too late to come forward.”

Anyone with information can call the Saanich police information line at 250-475-4356 or call toll-free at 1-888-980-1919.

RELATED: Police believe several people have information on unsolved murder

