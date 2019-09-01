TYSON WHITNEY PHOTO A new vehicle charging station outside of the Chamber of Commerce in Port Hardy.

New vehicle charging station in Port Hardy

What do you think about the new electric vehicle charging station outside of the Chamber of Commerce in Port Hardy?

According to the District of Port Hardy’s Chief Administrative Officer Allison McCarrick, the charging station is a joint project between the district and BC Hydro that was funded through a grant the company had obtained.

Heather Nelson-Smith, the Director of Corporate Services for the District of Port Hardy, added the district granted BC Hydro approval for the use of district property.

The vehicle charging station will be up and running in the fall.

