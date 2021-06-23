Island 3 as it left Romania earlier this year. Photo courtesy B.C. Ferries

Island 3 as it left Romania earlier this year. Photo courtesy B.C. Ferries

Newest B.C. ferry crosses into the Pacific

BC Ferries Island 3 went through the Panama Canal Wednesday bound for Quadra Island run

The first of the new ferries destined for the Campbell River – Quadra Island route has crossed into the Pacific Ocean.

BC Ferries’ Island 3 vessel transited the Panama Canal on Wednesday and is preparing for the final leg of it’s voyage to B.C. The vessel departed Romania on May 19, and is expected in B.C. waters in late July.

RELATED: New ferry for Campbell River – Quadra Island on its way under its own power

The Island Class ferries are hybrids, but are designed to be operated fully on electricity. They also are designed to reduce underwater noise, lower emissions and improve customer service. The vessel is one of two destined for the local route, the other being Island 4. Island 4 is also on its way to B.C., but recently had to make a stop in Cartagena, Spain for maintenance. That vessel is underway again and will be following Island 3 across the Atlantic under its own power.

RELATED: BC Ferries newest vessel having mechanical issues in Mediterranean

“BC Ferries looks forward to welcoming the vessel into service next year. Island 3 and Island 4 will be officially named later this year at a ceremony in Victoria,” reads a release from B.C. Ferries.

For more news from Vancouver Island and beyond delivered daily into your inbox, please click here.


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

bc ferryCampbell RiverLocal NewsQuadra Island

Previous story
VIDEO: O’Toole against cancelling Canada Day; ministers, NDP say it’s time for reflection
Next story
Invasive European Green Crab found in Ladysmith harbour

Just Posted

A roadside memorial in Cedar for former police officer Shinder Kirk, who died in a car crash on Cedar Road in December 2018. (News Bulletin file)
Driver guilty in 2018 Nanaimo crash that killed retired Abbotsford police sergeant

Museum exhibit Textiles 3. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
New textiles exhibit opens at Port Hardy Museum

Alie Addison gets ready to braid Garth Holden’s hair with rainbow colours in honour of Pride month. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
Port Hardy Pride hosts vehicle procession June 26

The Port McNeill Fire Hall. (Port McNeill Fire Rescue photo)
Port McNeill Fire Rescue gets big financial boost from government