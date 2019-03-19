Newfoundland man caught after posting photo of himself drinking and driving

The 19-year-old took a photo of himself holding a beer bottle and cigarette while at the wheel

A 19-year-old driver in Newfoundland has been charged after posting photos of himself drinking and driving on social media.

Glovertown RCMP said in a news release Tuesday that a screenshot of a Snapchat story was posted on another social media website in February, showing a driver holding a bottle of Bud Light and cigarette in front of the steering wheel.

The person who posted the photo mentioned the driver’s first name and where he was going.

“People always ask me ‘Hey trevor, what do you do in terra nova?” the caption read. Terra Nova is located on the east coast of Newfoundland, with a population of 73 people.

Investigators were able to identify a 19-year-old driver, presumably named Trevor. The man was charged and has since been convicted for having open alcohol in a vehicle and for using a cellular device while driving.

Police said the young man did not deny his involvement when questioned by police. They did not release his name.

