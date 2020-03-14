Dr. Bonnie Henry, provincial health officer, and Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, provided an update on novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Friday in Vancouver. (BC Government)

Nine more cases of COVID-19 in B.C., bringing total to 73

This includes a confirmed case in every health authority

B.C. has nine new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 73.

This includes seven people within the Vancouver Coastal Health authority, one within the Fraser Health and one presumptive case in Interior Health.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry told reporters during a Saturday briefing that

two of the cases previously confirmed in the Lower Mainland were residents within the Northern Health Authority region. The pair have since travelled home, after being advised by health officials, and are in isolation at their home in the north.

“They were identified when they were staying here in Vancouver Coastal,” Henry said, adding that their conditions were mild.

This means that every health authority has at least one confirmed COVID-19 case.

READ MORE: Return home while you can, Ottawa tells Canadians travelling abroad

More to come.

