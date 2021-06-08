NISS student Sandra Cooke cut the ribbon as First Nations connection and support workers Ida Miller and Pearl Brotchie watched. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)

NISS holds grand opening for newly renovated science room

‘It was two rooms, and now it’s been made into a space for four rooms’

North Island Secondary School (NISS) celebrated the grand opening of its newly renovated science room on Tuesday, June 1, with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

“We now have two brand new state of the art science rooms here at NISS,” said Assistant Principal Ben Donoghue. “We’ve got a classroom part for teaching and we’ve got a lab part for biology, chemistry, and physics.”

“It was two rooms, and now it’s been made into a space for four rooms,” Principal Stacia Johnson added. “It’s a learning space that will have better student access to videos, teacher’s teaching, and a lab space for experiments… it makes the science room a better space and a safer space.”

It was former NISS Principal Jay Dixon and the maintenance crew who started the project around four years ago with an engineering company. The renovations started last September and took until the end of April to finish.

Julia Austin, a Grade 9 student from Alert Bay who has a keen appreciation for science, said she really likes the new room because it’s “really bright and open and clean.”

