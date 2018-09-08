NISS Principal Jay Dixon nominated for Premier’s Awards for Excellence in Education

North Island Secondary School Principal Jay Dixon continues to lead by example, and his hard work and dedication to his school has been recognized by the province.

Dixon was nominated this year for a Premier’s Award for Excellence in Education, under the category of School District Leadership.

The Premier’s Awards for Excellence in Education were created to recognize the enormous contributions of B.C.’s exceptional teachers, administrators and support staff that are vital to the cultural, economic and social well-being of the province.

Dixon was too busy with the start of 2018-2019 school year for an in-person interview, but did send The Gazette some thoughts via email about what it means to him to be nominated for an Excellence in Education award.

“Our students and staff should be proud of their hard work and this recognition. Community support is a huge contributor to our improvements at North Island Secondary School and School District 85,” he stated, adding, “It is the responsibly of our profession to serve our communities. People expect a good school to be there to receive their kids. We are building learning environments that we all can be proud of.”

Dixon noted that over the past eight years “we have begun to transform how we approach learning. I am privileged to be working with such exceptional staff and communities who all share in the vision of providing the best opportunities for youth.”

He also pointed out that building systems that will support all learners “has been our utmost priority. Our school culture attempts to encompass relevance wherever possible. We are always focusing on building an identity that integrates the community, culture, and the environment that surrounds us.”

While he is confident they are working together to make a difference, Dixon said there is “still much work ahead of us throughout our school and province to ensure student success. Together I believe we can make a difference. In my opinion, the greatest resource in British Columbia is our youth. Our work to enhance our cultural identity and relevance has been led first and foremost by our youth. Their passion and sense of pride are evidence that we are heading in the right direction.”

All told, Dixon said he feels that School District 85 and the North Island “is a fantastic place to work and live.”