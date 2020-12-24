(File)

(File)

No criminal charges for southern Alberta police in ‘Star Wars’ storm trooper arrest

Lethbridge police say there will now be a professional misconduct investigation

The force appears to be with police officers in southern Alberta who took a young woman wearing a “Star Wars” storm-trooper costume to the ground last May.

The 19-year-old restaurant employee, who had agreed to wear the white uniform of a Galactic Empire soldier and carry a plastic gun as part of a promotion, ended up with a bloody nose.

The Lethbridge Police Service says an investigation by Medicine Hat Police has determined that no officers will face criminal charges and the finding was reviewed by the Alberta Crown and the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team.

Lethbridge police say there will now be a professional misconduct investigation, but won’t say if it will include one or all three of the officers involved.

At the time, police said they responded to a firearms call and the woman had dropped the toy weapon but didn’t get down on the ground when she was asked.

A video shows three armed officers yelling at the woman, who has her hands in the air and kneels then is down on the ground crying.

“The weapon was ultimately confirmed to be a fake firearm and the female subject, who indicated she was an employee promoting a local business, was not charged,” Lethbridge police said in a release Wednesday.

“The female sustained a minor injury.”

At the time, “Star Trek” actor William Shatner, who played Captain Kirk in movies and on television, blasted police on Twitter for the takedown.

“Captain’s Log Stardate 49: Sending my contempt this morning to the @lethpolice of Alberta, Canada & @LPSChief1. Rifles drawn for a plastic toy Cosplayer? Didn’t comply right away? Are you blind Chief? Watch the video to see how quickly she complied,” he posted. “This cannot be covered up.”

The Canadian Press

Police

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Grave risk:’ Advocates say inmates should get speedy access to COVID-19 vaccine
Next story
Breakthrough: UK and EU reach post-Brexit trade agreement

Just Posted

Nineteen salmon farms in the Discovery Islands have been given 18 months to vacate, causing shock and uncertainty in the industry. (Photo courtesy Grieg Seafood BC)
Canada ‘stole Christmas’ says Vancouver Island’s aquaculture industry

Federal decision to phase out 19 Discovery Island fish farms has sent shivers across northern Vancouver Island

Marina Hargrave is the lead for The Campbell River Shoebox Project in Port Hardy/North Island. (Submitted photo)
Gift cards to be given to local women in needs this holiday season

For 2020, The Shoebox Project went to a virtual campaign due to COVID-19.

Pink salmon swimming up the Ahta River, B.C. (Jordan Manely photo)
New report shows river-to-river status of Pacific salmon in the Broughton Archipelago

Population abundance is low, but in many cases capacity to rebound is strong, researchers observe

Dr. Bonnie Henry and long-term care workers were the first Islanders to receive the COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 22. (Courtesy of Island Health)
Dr. Bonnie Henry, long-term care staff get first doses of COVID-19 vaccine in Island Health

Dr. Bonnie Henry, long-term care staff received the vaccine Tuesday

Have something to say about current affairs? Email your letter to editor@northislandgazette.com.
Letter to the editor: Fish farm decision threatens family business

Goverment polices “pander to a very small and vocal group of people”

A person walks past a COVID-19 restrictions sign during in Mississauga, Ont., on Tuesday, December 22, 2020. Ontario is reporting a new daily record for COVID-19 infections as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau acknowledges this Christmas won’t be the one Canadians had hoped for. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
VIDEO: Trudeau strikes hopeful note in holiday message after tumultuous year

Pandemic means families aren’t supposed to gather the way they normally would for Christmas

Sparke the Christmas Light’s mysterious backstory has been revealed after the creator Donald Shupe reached out to The News.
Do you remember Sparkle the Christmas Light?

Creator of popular 80s/90s light discusses item’s origin, wants to see it revived

COVID-19 cases broken down by local health area for Dec. 13-19, 2020. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection hotspots reach into remote Interior, North

Isolated areas offer greater difficulty for public health

VIU culinary arts students pack baked goods into reusable containers for donation to Nanaimo Salvation Army meal centre. (Vancouver Island University photo)
VIU culinary arts students providing 200 meals each week to Salvation Army

Campus cafeterias have been closed but cooking has continued

The Saanich Fire Department is calling for residents to be fire smart as they deck the halls for the holidays. (Black Press Media file photo)
Vancouver Island firefighters offer safety tips to avoid holiday fires

Candles, damaged lights, dry trees and smoking can all lead to house fires

Roger Junker and Dave Alexander, Pandora and Tillicum store managers respectively, delivered groceries to Jeneece Place on behalf of the eight Save-On-Foods stores in Greater Victoria. (Courtesy of the Children’s Health Foundation of Vancouver Island)
Vancouver Island rallies for Jeneece Place during Christmas season

Christmas lights, grocery donations come in during difficult year

(Pixabay, illustration)
Where’s Santa? NORAD is tracking the jolly old man around the globe this Christmas

As with all things, the Santa tracker will look a little different this year

A woman wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 carries an umbrella while walking down steps on the Simon Fraser University campus, as heavy snow falls in Burnaby, B.C., on Monday, December 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
COVID death toll nears 800 in B.C.; 5,600 people have received first dose of vaccine

Nineteen people died of the virus in the past 24 hours

A vial of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine is seen at Hartford Hospital, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, in Hartford, Conn. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP /Jessica Hill
Health Canada approves Moderna COVID vaccine; 1.2M doses of two vaccines expected by Jan. 31

Moderna and Pfizer are the two vaccines approved in Canada

Most Read