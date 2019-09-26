No faults found after Vancouver-to-Australia flight hit turbulence, injuring 37 people

The Transportation Safety Board says investigatorts found no fault, after a flight out of Vancouver last summer hit sudden turbulence, resulting in dozens of injuries, and was forced to land in Hawaii.
Fifteen crew members and 269 passengers were heading to Sydney, Australia, on July 11 when their Air Canada Boeing 777 encountered “severe turbulence” over the Pacific Ocean about six hours into the flight.
It lasted for about 10 to 15 seconds, the safety board said in a report made public on Thursday. The cabin crew had been preparing the snack carts and the seat belt sign was off.
“Several passengers and some of the cabin crew were thrown into the ceiling of the cabin. In total, 37 people (31 passengers and six cabin crew) reported sprains, strains, cuts, and bruises.”
The flight crew diverted to the airport in Honolulu, which was about two hours away, while the cabin crew and passengers who happened to be healthcare workers gave first aid.
A review of the flight recorded revealed no significant turbulence before or after the “occurrence,” the report said, and no significant weather in the forecast along the flight route.
“Maintenance conducted a severe-turbulence inspection, and no faults were found.”