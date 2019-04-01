An FAA investigator inspects the fuel tank of a small plane made a successful emergency landing on Orange Avenue in Signal Hill, Calif., Monday, April 1, 2019. (Scott Varley/The Orange County Register via AP)

No injuries after plane lands on California street

Nobody hurt when plane lands on Southern California street

Authorities say nobody was hurt when a small plane landed on a street shortly after takeoff from Southern California’s Long Beach Airport.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor says Monday that the pilot was the only person on board the Piper PA-28.

Gregor says the plane departed from the airport and landed for unknown reasons on a street about 1 1/2 miles (2.4 kilometres) away.

READ MORE: Authorities kept busy with plane issues, road rage incident at Kelowna airport

Television news helicopters showed the plane upright in lanes surrounded by police and firefighters.

The plane is registered to the Long Beach Flying Club and Flight Academy. A representative didn’t immediately have information about the street landing.

READ MORE: Pedestrian killed by train in Lower Mainland

The FAA will investigate.

The Associated Press

