No injuries reported following Kitimat Scotiabank robbery

Kitimat RCMP have released a CCTV image of a man wanted in connection with a robbery that happened at the Scotiabank branch on Wednesday afternoon.

Spokesperson Cst. Kurtis Fink said the robber entered the branch at about 2:00 p.m. on February 12, approached a teller and demanded money, threatening to use a gun. The suspect ran out the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Fink said the man they are looking for is described as 6ft tall, wearing a black and white panda hoodie with ears on the hood, gloves, jeans and work boots.

READ MORE: Man in Santa hat robs Nanaimo bank

He said, fortunately, none of the staff or clients were injured in the robbery.

When Black Press visited the branch after the robbery the building was locked, the lights off and a notice posted on the door which read: “We advise this branch has just been involved in a robbery/emergency situation. We will be closed until completion of the police investigation.”

If anyone recognizes the person in the photo or has information regarding this incident they are asked to contact the Kitimat RCMP at 250-632-7111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit their web site.

Email the newsroom

Visit our Facebook page

Follow us on Twitter

Armed robberykitimat kitamaat



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.