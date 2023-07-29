Duke Point ferry terminal. (News Bulletin file photo)

Duke Point ferry terminal. (News Bulletin file photo)

No space: BC Ferries tells Nanaimo walk-on passengers to find alternative

Foot passengers being advised to take taxi or be dropped off at Duke Point terminal

Walk-on ferry passengers sailing from Nanaimo to Tsawwassen are being asked to consider alternatives if they plan on parking vehicles at Duke Point terminal today.

In a service notice issued on Saturday, July 29, BC Ferries said the pay parking facility at Duke Point terminal is full. Foot passengers should consider catching a cab, or getting a ride to the terminal.

In a social media post on Wednesday, July 26, BC Ferries said it anticipated higher-than-usual foot passenger traffic due to a number of large group reservations on the route on July 29 and 30 and Friday, Aug. 4.

In the late spring, BC Ferries announced it would be reassigning a vessel from the Departure Bay-Horseshoe Bay route to the Duke Point-Tsawwassen route, with discounted fares, in order to alleviate congestion.

For current sailing information, go to www.bcferries.com.

READ ALSO: Ship fuel spill triggers clean-up operations in Nanaimo


karl.yu@nanaimobulletin.com
Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest news

BCFerriesBreaking NewsparkingTransportation

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Washington State fire brings visible smoke to Osoyoos
Next story
BREAKING: Fire sends thick smoke above industrial area of Merritt

Just Posted

This tall ship - the Pacific Swift - is one of two currently docked in Port Hardy. Photo by Natasha Griffiths
Tall ships arrive in Port Hardy for youth training

Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw Nation members Dayna Charlie (bronze, U19 soccer) Bryce Walkus (gold, U19 soccer) and Jaiden Jollife (gold, U16 soccer) pose with their medals and the B.C. Indigenous flag at a homecoming celebration in Part Hardy. Photo submitted
North Island athletes shine at North American Indigenous Games

Aquatic science biologist Shawn Stenhouse releases a Atlantic salmon back into its tank during a Department of Fisheries and Oceans fish health audit at the Okisollo fish farm near Campbell River, B.C. Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. A Liberal promise to transition salmon farms in British Columbia from ocean net pens to closed containment systems in just over five years is being slammed as careless by the aquaculture industry. (The Canadian Press/Jonathan Hayward) Aquatic science biologist Shawn Stenhouse releases a Atlantic salmon back into its tank during a Department of Fisheries and Oceans fish health audit at the Okisollo fish farm near Campbell River, B.C. Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. A Liberal promise to transition salmon farms in British Columbia from ocean net pens to closed containment systems in just over five years is being slammed as careless by the aquaculture industry. ( File Photo - The Canadian Press/Jonathan Hayward)
B.C. Salmon Farmer’s Association welcomes Lebouthillier as new DFO minister

You won’t lose access to local news. (Black Press Media graphic) You won’t lose access to local news. (Black Press Media graphic)
You will be able to still read and rely on local journalism. That’s a fact.