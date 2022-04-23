The quake struck approximately 166 kilometres west of Port Alice. (USGS photo)

No tsunami warning after magnitude 5 earthquake 166km west of Port Alice

The quake struck at approximately 2:22 p.m. on April 23

A magnitude five earthquake was recorded off the coast of Port Hardy on Saturday (April 23).

The quake struck just after 2 p.m. approximately 166 kilometres west of Port Alice.

Earthquakes Canada said there is no tsunami warning related to the quake.

Anyone who felt the earthquake is asked to report it to Earthquakes Canada.

The quake struck approximately 166 kilometres west of Port Alice. (USGS photo)
