Brianna Sarita Lozano, a 46-year-old mother and Victoria resident, has been identified by her father as the Beacon Hill Park homicide victim from March 3. (Courtesy of Jorge Lozano)

Brianna Sarita Lozano, a 46-year-old mother and Victoria resident, has been identified by her father as the Beacon Hill Park homicide victim from March 3. (Courtesy of Jorge Lozano)

No updates 1 year after body of mother and artist found in Beacon Hill Park.

Bree Gamble found dead in Beacon Hill Park on March 3, 2021

One year after Brianna Lozano – also known as Bree Gamble – was found dead in Beacon Hill Park, the Victoria Police Department says it has no new updates.

Police were called to the south side of the park along Dallas Road shortly after 6 a.m. March 3, 2021, for a report of an unresponsive woman. Lozano was pronounced dead on scene, and the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit announced it was investigating her death as a homicide soon after.

VicPD says investigators have spoken with several people since, but that it believes there are people with information who haven’t come forward yet.

Lozano, 46, was a mother, singer, artist, and Victoria resident.

Speaking to Black Press Media following her death, Lozano’s father Jorge Lozano remembered his daughter as “a very independent, rebellious woman who explored the world on her own terms.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit at 250-380-6211.

-With files from Jane Skrypnek

READ ALSO: Father of Beacon Hill Park homicide victim remembers daughter as beautiful, independent

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

HomicideVicPDVictoria

Previous story
B.C. realtors criticize proposed cooling-off period for home buyers
Next story
Climate change report a grim warning for Canada

Just Posted

The 2022 Wounded Warrior Run team, Canadian Rangers, North Island emergency personnel, and Mayor Dennis Dugas and Kwakiutl First Nation chief Calvin Hunt, all stopped for a group photo bright and early in Port Hardy on Sunday, Feb. 27 before the runners left Carrot Park. (David Grainger photo)
600 kilometres: The 2022 Wounded Warrior Run leaves Port Hardy bright and early

Wei Wai Kum First Nations Elder James Quatell is a voice for the residential school experience many First Nations people went through. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
‘Empathy and recognition’: Campbell River elder sets reconciliation goals

B.C. Premier John Horgan listens as ‘Namgis Chief Don Svanvik speaks at an event at the B.C. legislature on phasing out salmon farms in the Broughton Archipelago north of Vancouver Island, Sept. 19, 2019. (B.C. government)
‘Namgis First Nation announces it will waive ministerial deferrals for old growth

A truck rolled over near Port Hardy on Wednesday, though the driver and their cat were uninjured. Photo courtesy Port Hardy Fire Rescue
Driver, cat uninjured after truck rolls into water in Port Hardy