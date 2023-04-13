An earthquake occurred at 8:55 a.m. April 13 approximately 200 kilometres southwest of Port Alice. (Courtesy Earthquakes Canada)

An earthquake occurred at 8:55 a.m. April 13 approximately 200 kilometres southwest of Port Alice. (Courtesy Earthquakes Canada)

No tsunami expected after earthquake off B.C. coast, seismologist says

No reports of the quake being felt on land

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 occurred off the coast of Vancouver Island this morning, but no impact is expected on land.

The earthquake occurred at 8:55 a.m. April 13 approximately 200 kilometres southwest of Port Alice, Natural Resources Canada seismologist Brindley Smith said.

There was no damage and there is no tsunami expected, Smith said.

“We’ve been following up with tsunami warning centre and we haven’t had anything come up since then,” Smith said.

Smith also said there have not been any reports of the earthquake being felt, but encourages anyone who did feel it to fill out a ‘did you feel it’ survey, which can be found at earthquakescanada.ca.

“We always encourage people to be prepared in the case of an earthquake that could result in significant damage – of course, we’re always concerned about the big one,” Smith said.

Those interested in learning about preparing for an earthquake can visit get getprepared.gc.ca, Smith said.

READ MORE: 2 minor earthquakes detected off Vancouver Island, in Haida Gwaii over weekend

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Earthquake

Previous story
RCMP cleared after dropped 911 call results in Cowichan man’s death

Just Posted

Have some thoughts about my thoughts? Email editor@northislandgazette.com
OPINION: Is another fast food restaurant opening in Port Hardy really that big of a deal?

The Town of Port McNeill will be getting funding for its Downtown Waterfront and Community Revitalization Plan. Photo courtesy Town of Port McNeill Facebook
North Island to see over $7 million for rural projects

Allison Briscoe competes in the Jack and Jill double hand buck event during Logger Sports action at Campbell River SalmonFest on Aug. 11, 2019. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River Salmon Fest, North Island Contemporary Dance Series and more see funding from province

Port Hardy’s Director of Recreation Tanya Kaul completing a marathon. (Submitted photo)
‘Hardy Hustle’ walk/run half marathon coming to Port Hardy in early June