Nohomin Creek blaze downgraded from wildfire of note

Remaining fire in Stein Valley Nlaka-pamux Heritage Park will be left to naturally extinguish

The Nohmin Creek wildfire, sparked in the Stein Valley Nlaka’pamux Heritage Park near Kamloops, is no longer considered a wildfire of note, as crews have managed to get control of the inferno.

BC Wildfire Service announced Wednesday (Aug. 10) that the south, northeast, and east flanks of the fire have been contained, and the rest of the blaze will be allowed to remain out of control until it becomes naturally extinguished.

The blaze ignited on July 14 and grew to 3,745 hectares. It continues to burn throughout the area, mostly covering steep cliffs and rocky terrain.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but officials suspect that it is due to human activity.

