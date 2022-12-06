Non-profit provincial grants will support accessibility in Port Hardy

A grant of $40,000 for a local non-profit will support projects that advance accessibility and inclusion in the community.

“Everyone has a role to play to make our communities more inclusive and accessible for people with disabilities,” said Michele Babchuk, MLA for the North Island. “This project, which focuses on community safety and emergency preparedness, is a great of example of bringing people together to address challenges. Together, we’re finding solutions to make Port Hardy safe and accessible for all residents.”

In Port Hardy, the Sacred Wolf Friendship Centre will be receiving $40,000 for the Accessible Emergency Plan & Response Essentials Project.

The local investment is part of nearly $450,000 in grants being provided to 12 non-profits across B.C. for projects that reduce barriers and showcase solutions for an accessible province.

The intake for this round of grants opened in August of this year, and invited local projects that focused on employment, emergency planning and response, arts, culture and tourism, sports and recreation, and more.

Since 2018, the New Democrat provincial government has granted nearly $2.25 million to 72 non-profits for accessibility projects. These grants are administered by Disability Alliance BC, a non-profit that assists and supports people with disabilities.

